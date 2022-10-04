The Covington boys’ soccer team won their final match of the regular season, defeating Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin by a 6-0 score while the Trojan girls’ team split on the week, defeating North White 8-0 and then falling at Faith Christian 4-0.

Covington took control early on interstate rival BHRA, with Kolten Haymaker scoring just a dozen minutes into the contest off an assist from Layton Wooster.

Tags

Trending Food Videos