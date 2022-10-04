The Covington boys’ soccer team won their final match of the regular season, defeating Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin by a 6-0 score while the Trojan girls’ team split on the week, defeating North White 8-0 and then falling at Faith Christian 4-0.
Covington took control early on interstate rival BHRA, with Kolten Haymaker scoring just a dozen minutes into the contest off an assist from Layton Wooster.
Ten minutes later it was 2-0 when Brad Lewsader fed Wyatt Woodrow for a goal and then right before halftime, Lewsader broke free for a goal of his own and a 3-0 tally.
Right after the second half began, a Trojan player picked up a second yellow card which translated to a red one meaning the player was ejected from the game and Covington had to play the remainder of the contest down a player.
Seven minutes later, perhaps fired up by their one-man disadvantage, the Trojans again reached the scoreboard, this time on a goal by Shea Springer off a pass from Lewsader to lead 4-0.
Lewsader would add another goal later and then Nick Ferati converted a penalty kick with about ten minutes left in the game to make the final score 6-0.
More from this section
The Covington girls’ team also jumped out early in their win over North White as Kenzie Gassaway scored in the fifth minute off an assist by Kennedie Cadman and then the duo flipped roles two minutes later to make it 2-0.
North White gifted the Trojans an own goal about ten minutes later and then Gassaway scored her second goal of the night off a feed from Summer Krepton followed by an unassisted goal by Erica Estes – one that drew special mention from Coach Damon Hegg for its 20-yard distance – to lead 5-0 at halftime.
Covington saw Lexi Lloyd and Haley Holycross add unassisted goals in the second period and then Holycross got one more off another Krepton assist to make the final 8-0.
Hegg said he was happy to get a win on senior night, but that this was not Covington at their best because they struggled to create clear chances against a North White team that packed the box with six or seven defensive players.
The Trojans then traveled to face Faith Christian and fell to the Eagles by a 4-0 score in a game that is a preview of sectional opener between the two teams that will be held at Lafayette Central Catholic.