It was soccer sectional week for both the boys’ and girls’ teams at Covington and the results were not what the Trojan faithful were hoping for.
The girls’ team, coming off a 4-0 loss at the end of the regular season at Faith Christian, faced the same team – ranked #6 in 1A – in the Lafayette Central Catholic sectional after a bye in round one.
In the semi-final game Covington head coach Damon Hegg said his team played a “poor first half” before recovering to play “a second half I was proud of.”
In the span of only a few minutes in the first half, the Trojans went from a 0-0 score to down 3-0 as they kept turning the ball over to their opponent.
The passing by Covington was not working against a solid Eagle defense and the Trojans resorted to kicking the ball up the field in the hope of getting a breakaway.
That tactic did get the ball into the Faith Christian end, but solid goalkeeping and a physical defense allowed the Eagles to nullify the Covington attack.
In the second half, the Trojans showed more potential, passing better and getting multiple shots, but seeing none of them find the back of the net.
It was obvious that Covington, ranked #50 in 1A, was not strong enough nor deep enough to handle the Eagles as they were repeatedly pushed off the ball by Faith Christian players
Covington seemed to be the faster team, but after they got to the ball, they could not keep possession.
Hegg knew this game was a learning experience for a young team with only four seniors and a dozen freshmen and sophomores.
“We need to get stronger,” Hegg said. “We need to work on our ball skills. I’m proud of the effort – we fought the whole game – but we just couldn’t get it done tonight.”
His team ended the season with a 7-4-3 record.
The Covington boys’ team had success in their opening match of the Carroll sectional, taking down the Rossville Hornets by a 5-0 score.
It took only 39 seconds for the Trojans to score their first goal on a shot taken by Bradley Lewsader.
Another 13 minutes passed before Shea Springer scored a goal off a shot that had rebounded off the goal frame.
Kolten Haymaker scored the first of his hat trick goals five minutes later for a 3-0 halftime lead.
The second half was about ten minutes old when Haymaker scored again and he would score one more later in the game to give the Trojans a 5-0 win to advance to the sectional final against Faith Christian.
At the beginning of the season, the Trojans had lost to the Eagles – ranked #2 in 1A – by a 7-0 score and, given the improvement noted by head coach Brad Lewsader, the team looked for an upset.
It was a battle between aerial control by the Trojans against ground control by Faith Christian and for seventeen minutes, it was an even match with neither team able to score.
That changed in the 23rd minutes as the Eagles scored with Covington responding by repeatedly pushing the ball up the field, but none of the Trojan attacks resulted in a goal.
“I thought we were exactly where we wanted to be,” Brad Lewsader said of the halftime situation. “We were only down one and had played them tough.”
Things changed 23 seconds into the second half as Covington could not clear the ball out of their own defensive end, turned it over and saw Faith Christian score a quick goal.
That goal seemed to change the game as over the next eleven minutes, the Trojans gave up two more goals to trail 4-0.
“There was about a 15-minute period where we lost [focus],” Lewsader said. “We gave them the goals and we couldn’t get back into it.”
Later in the half, Covington gave up three more goals in a seven-minute span to make the final score 7-0 – the same as in the early season match.
Lewsader gave credit to the Eagles saying they had a deeper and stronger team then pointing out that for his team to be competitive in the future they would need to get more players and improve their foot skills.
He closed by saying reflecting on the year, saying, “I’m proud of how far this team has come.”
Covington ended the season 13-6 and ranked #21 in 1A.