It took four games, but the Covington girls’ soccer team captured their first win in school history by defeating Crawfordsville 3-0 on Tuesday.
After three games where, according to head coach Damon Hegg, the team started slowly and had to play catch-up, the Trojans began with what he called “great offensive pressure” that led to a score in the fourth minute.
On that play, Bernadette Goeppner kicked the ball across the goal where Summer Krepton was waiting and the freshman sent the ball into the net to put Covington up 1-0.
About 20 minutes later, it was Goeppner who scored, getting an assist from Eliza Holycross to double their lead.
The Trojans picked up their third and final goal ten minutes later when Holycross, a senior, sent the ball to Krepton who hit it into the net for a 3-0 score with 33 minutes gone in the game.
Covington would go on to shut out the Athenians for the remainder of the contest to earn a clean sheet that was split between first half keeper Shiann Haymaker and second half keeper Karma Kingrey with both making two saves apiece.
Hegg said that while he was pleased with the win, the biggest emotion he felt was one of relief for finally getting the victory.
“We got the monkey off our backs,” he said. “Now we can quit pushing for that first win and work on getting better. We did some good things today, but we can’t be satisfied with where we are. We still have a lot to work on.”
The Trojans traveled to Terre Haute South on Thursday for a JV match with the Braves where the team, not having a JV squad, played its younger players and picked up a 3-0 victory.