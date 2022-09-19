The Covington girls’ soccer team hosted Western Boone on Monday and defeated the visiting Stars in a physical battle that saw the Trojans’ defense save the day.
Kennedie Cadman put Covington on the board with a goal in the 12th minute assisted by Lexi Lloyd with that 1-0 lead lasting into the second half when Western Boone tied the game in the 57th minute.
Four minutes later, Isabella Lynch converted a penalty kick and then eight minutes beyond that, the Trojans went up 3-1 on a Haley Holycross free kick.
Covington had other chances later in the game, but it was the visitors who added a goal in the 75th minute and then continued to attack the Trojan goal for the final five minutes, only to be turned away by some hustling defense to preserve the 3-2 win.
That victory gave the Trojans a season record of 5-2-3.
The Covington boys traveled to South Vermillion where they faced the only other WRC school to field a soccer team.
The Trojans lost to the Wildcats for the first time in school history last season and the squad was looking for a payback.
They got it in a 5-0 victory that saw Kolten Haymaker score a hat trick with Karver Fye and Leland Pickett putting the other two balls in the net.
They then went to Western Boone where Covington prevailed by a 5-2 score that saw Layton Wooster feed Cole McLain for Trojan goal number one followed by Bradley Lewsader assisting Landon Herzog for the second of the first half.
After the intermission, Wyatt Woodrow passed to Haymaker for the third goal and then Haymaker and Lewsader had breakaways to score the fourth and fifth Trojan goals.
Next up for the girls’ team is a 4-7 North Montgomery squad while the 6-4 boys travel to face 3-9-1 Benton Central.