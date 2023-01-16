It was one of the tightest finishes in years at the Wabash River Conference wrestling championship on Saturday as going into the final round any one of the top five teams was within striking distance of the title.
That meant that the matches for first and third along with the types of the wins (pins, tech falls, major decisions and simple decisions) would decide which of Attica, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Seeger and South Vermillion would claim the crown.
Those five teams were all within 30 points of each other with each having multiple wrestlers competing in the final round matches.
“That [30 points] is just one round of scores,” is how North Vermillion head coach Robbie Davis described the margin before the 106-weight class started the finals. “Any of us, if we do well, can win this.”
When the 285-pound weight class ended the day, it was Seeger who edged South Vermillion 182.5 to 180 for the title with Attica third at 156, North Vermillion fourth at 151.5 and Fountain Central fifth at 135.5.
The two other schools (Covington and Parke Heritage) that competed had more limited rosters and mustered 48 and 73 points, respectively.
Riverton Parke, the remaining WRC school, did not field a team, but is rumored to be looking to compete next year after having started a youth program.
In some ways, the results on the day were predictable as 12 of 14 number-one seeds won titles and 10 of 14 number-two seeds were in the championship matches.
Seeger head coach Cory Max said that meant that third and fourth place wrestlers were important in his team getting the victory, saying, “They all had jobs to do. Every match was going to be important and I’m proud of their effort in winning today.”
For the Falcons, it was a mixed day according to Davis who said his team was “wrestling to our seeds” meaning they were winning the matches they should, but adding, “We’d like to do better than that.”
It turned out that they “had a good day, but came up short in places” according to Davis, who said his team had four champions and one second place.
Seeger and South Vermillion had the most wrestlers place in the top four in each weight class with eleven, Attica and North Vermillion had nine, Fountain Central had eight, Parke Heritage 5 and Covington 3.
Attica and North Vermillion tied with four champions while Fountain Central, Seeger and South Vermillion had two each.
Attica had three repeat champions from last year in Junior Arizmendi, Braeden Haddock and Ray Townsend while Fountain Central had two in Waylon Frazee and Andrew Woodrow with North Vermillion having one in Wyatt Walters.