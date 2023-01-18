Seeger High School senior Owen Snedeker recently achieved a milestone in his high school basketball career.
Snedeker, a senior, scored his 1,000th career point during a game against Southmount recently.
Snedeker spoke about the achievement and his basketball career in an interview with the Review Republican Tuesday morning.
“It felt amazing,” Snedeker said when asked how it felt to reach this milestone. “It’s been my dream since I first started playing basketball at Seeger. Growing up watching Borden Kennedy play really made me think about me wanting to get my 1,000th point. It’s always been a goal for me.”
Snedeker first started playing basketball in third or fourth grade.
He credits a video game and his father with instilling a love of basketball in him from an early age.
“Really what inspired me was that I got a basketball game on my Wii when I was younger and I just started playing that and my dad took me out and bought a basketball hoop for me at the house and me and him started playing,” he said. “Ever since then I’ve just loved it.”
Snedeker said he went into the game against Southmount fairly certain he would score his 1,000th point during it, but was focused more on winning than reaching this milestone.
“We played Southmount on Friday. I knew before the game that I was five away, but me and my coach talked before and we were really just talking about winning the game because we needed to get back on the right track,” he said. “It ended up being a hard-fought game, coming down right to the buzzer, so I was thinking more about the game than I was my 1,000th point.”
Asked if there were any memories from his career playing basketball at Seeger that really stood out, Snedeker pointing to winning bi-county in his sophomore year.
“Just because the senior class I had when I was a sophomore...I really looked up to them and they pushed me through a lot, all my sports,” he said. “I really look up to that senior class from my sophomore year.”
Snedeker also commented a few lessons he’s learned through his time playing basketball.
“I’ve learned a lot of lessons throughout the years playing basketball,” he said. “Definitely never give up and that pressure makes diamonds out of coals. Pressure’s always a good thing. It’s just what you do with that pressure and what decisions you make.”
Snedeker hasn’t decided if he’s going to continue his basketball career past high school, but considers a definite possibility.
Asked for his overall thoughts, Snedeker remarked on the cohesion of the team this season. “I’m just glad for how this team is put together this season and how hard we’re working for our goal,” he said. “We’re hoping to come together for a sectional championship. That’s what we work for everyday and we just keep putting in the hard work so we can get there.”