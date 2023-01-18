Snedeker Story Pic 1.JPG

Photo contributed.

Owen Snedeker (33), of Seeger, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his 1,000th point in the game at Southmont.

 Photo contributed.

Seeger High School senior Owen Snedeker recently achieved a milestone in his high school basketball career.

Snedeker, a senior, scored his 1,000th career point during a game against Southmount recently.

Trending Food Videos