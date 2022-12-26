Seeger captured their fifth consecutive Girls’ Bi-County Holiday tournament with a 55-23 win over Attica while Covington edged Fountain Central on a late basket 36-34.
Attica scored first in the title game on a runner by Aleah Cruz, but the Patriots answered with seven straight points coming from Rylea Wetz, Paige Laffoon and Addy Shrader.
The Ramblers got baskets from Adyson Goodwin and Taylor Clevenger to draw within one, but Anna Moore followed up with a trey off a feed from Aubry Cole for a 10-6 score.
After Goodwin made a putback for Attica, Seeger closed out the quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 16-8 after one quarter.
Clevenger dished to Cruz for a trey to open the second period, but that shot ignited a Patriot response that included five three-pointers (Moore-2, Cole-2 and Shrader) in a quarter that did not see Attica score again, ending 37-11.
Seeger slowly increased their lead in the third period, outscoring the Ramblers 13-8 for a 50-19 tally.
The fourth quarter saw the Patriots spread the floor, working for easy shots, and the game drew to a close with little change in the margin with Seeger coming out on top 55-23.
Chad Wetz, the Seeger head coach, said his team was lethargic in their preliminary game with Fountain Central the previous night and that it carried over into the title game for much of the first quarter.
Things changed at that point, with the Patriots moving the ball, getting assists on most of their baskets and “having the best shooting percentage of the season tonight.”
He said the difference in the game was that his team executed their offense “with a purpose” and played solid defense.
Wetz said they would need to continue that kind of play in the next week as they travel to a tournament where both teams they will likely face will field a player who can score 30 or more points in a game.
With the threat of bad weather on finals day, the Bi-County Tournament organizers moved all the games up three hours, meaning that the girls’ consolation between Covington and Fountain Central on the Mustang home court started at the unenviable time of 10 am.
It seemed as though the start was too early for both teams as neither squad could take control early with the game being tied at 6-6 when Hannah Prickett’s trey for the Mustangs was offset by one from Lilly Hacquet for the Trojans.
Hacquet would hit another trey, combining with baskets from Sydni Crain and Kali Pettit to push the Covington lead to seven before Rylee Simko scored a late bucket for the Mustangs for a 13-8 lead for the visitors.
The second quarter saw both teams struggle offensively and no one scored until Pettit made a lay-up off an assist from Peyton Brown with 4:07 left in the half.
Another two minutes would go by before Prickett hit another three-pointer for a 15-11 score.
Covington would add a runner by Crain and a trey from Emma Holycross wrapped around a free throw from Kacey Kirkpatrick of the Mustangs before KayLee Spragg would trim the margin further with a jumper as the horn went off for a 20-14 score.
Fountain Central tied the game at 21-all after three quarters as they got baskets from Simko (2) and Katie Brown (a trey) against a single point from Covington on a late free throw by Alex Sutherlin.
In the fourth quarter, the lead went back and forth with Covington up two, then Fountain Central up 1, then the Trojans up two before being tied at 26-all with 5:52 left.
Baskets from Sutherlin and Hacquet put Covington up 31-26 with 3:19 left, but the Mustangs came back as Kirkpatrick hit the first of two fourth-quarter three-pointers.
Hacquet hit another free throw but Brailey Hoagland made two for the Mustangs and with 28 seconds left, Kirkpatrick made her second trey to tie the game at 34-all.
After taking a timeout, Covington got off a shot that missed, but Pettit grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back in with a second left for the 36-34 win for the Trojans.