Seeger captured their fifth consecutive Girls’ Bi-County Holiday tournament with a 55-23 win over Attica while Covington edged Fountain Central on a late basket 36-34.

Attica scored first in the title game on a runner by Aleah Cruz, but the Patriots answered with seven straight points coming from Rylea Wetz, Paige Laffoon and Addy Shrader.

Tags

Trending Food Videos