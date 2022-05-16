Looking at times and distances going into the Wabash River Conference track meet at North Vermillion on Thursday, it appeared as if the Seeger girls and the South Vermillion boys would take the titles and that is exactly what happened.
The Patriot girls scored 179 points to distance themselves from second-place North Vermillion and
third-place South Vermillion who scored 91 and 87 points respectively.
Capturing ten events including 1-2 finishes by Jennifer Romero and Hadessah Austin in the 800 meter and 1600m races as well as having the top two in the 3200m with Lauren McBride and Adara Austin, Seeger showed they belonged at the top.
Other Patriot winners were Paige Laffoon (high jump and long jump), Saige Knosp (discus), Areria Ancil (200m) and all three relay teams.
North Vermillion, competing only a day after one of the students at their school was killed, managed to pull themselves together and take down the rival Wildcats by that four-point margin.
Winning for the Falcons was Tycee Crabtree in the shot put but the team showed it depth in the running races, finishing mid-pack in most of them while their performance in the field events peaked with Crabtree and freshman Isabell Edney going 1-3 in the shot.
Lauren Ellis who was injured running the third leg of the 4x100 relay came back to take fourth in the discus and help the team take third in the 4x400 relay.
The Covington girls were fourth with 60 points, thanks to second place finishes in the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles (both by Autumn Livengood), the 4x100 relay (with Livengood, Lily Mullins, Kennedie Cadman and Lexi Slider) and the high jump also by Slider.
Fountain Central came in fifth with 50 points, getting wins by Brailey Hoagland in the 100m and 400m, the latter coming in a school record of 1:01.79, breaking the mark of Christen Chambers in 1998 of 1:02.37.
The Mustangs also finished second in the 4x400 relay (with Rylee Simko, Madi Morgan, Courtney Sims and Hoagland) and second in the long jump (Hoagland).
With a very limited squad, Attica finished eighth with their top performers being McKenna Massey who took fifth in both the 200m and 400m races.
On the boys’ side, as mentioned, South Vermillion won, but the margin over Seeger was only three points at 150-147.
The Wildcats won the 400m, 110 hurdles, 4x100 relay and high jump while the Patriots captured the 800m (Konner Brenner), 4x400m relay, 4x800m relay and long jump (Gabe Coffman).
The difference between the two teams according to Seeger head coach Miles Stucky was the second-place finishes by South Vermillion.
“Either we or they seemed to finish first in most of the races, but they won with their guys who took second,” he explained. “They’d have a fifth seed and he’d take second. We’d be thinking from the [seed] times we’d be there, but they were there instead.”
Fountain Central came in a solid third with 83.5 points, getting wins from Hayden Kler in the 1600m and 3200m races, seconds in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and third places in the 4x100 relay, 400m (Isaac Gayler) and high jump (Seth Martin).
In a surprise for head coach Bill Woodard, North Vermillion took fourth with 56 points with most of their points showing up in the field events as they had only a couple of runners competing in the meet.
“Coming in, we could have finished any from fourth to sixth,” Woodard said, “and I figured fifth would be most likely.”
Aiding their fourth-place finish were wins the shot put by Carter Edney and in the discus by Jeremiah Ziebart, with the latter breaking the school and WRC record in the win.
Ziebart threw 151-08 to break the North Vermillion record of 157-00 by S Ashley in 1988 and the WRC mark of 151-01 by Eli Radke of Seeger in 2000.
Covington came in sixth with 44 points with their top finisher being Bradley Lewsader who took second in the high jump and in the 800m race.
Attica, again with a limited team, finished eighth, led by Averey Powell who was seventh in the 100m and 200m and fifth in 400 along with Jamarie Johnson who was fifth just ahead of Ashton Squirek in the shot put and seventh in the discus.
The best race of the night was the boys’ 4x400 relay that saw Ethan Hernandez of Seeger one step behind Isaac Gayler of Fountain Central with three steps to go on the final leg with Hernandez catching up with a step to go and then out-leaning Gayler to win by 0.01 seconds.
-----
Girls’ team scores: 1 – Seeger 179, 2 – NV 91, 3 – SV 87, 4 – Covington 60, 5 – FC – 50,
6 – Riverton Parke 44, 7 – Parke Heritage 42, 8 – Attica 8
Individual results:
100m: 1 – Hoagland (FC), 13.26, 2 – Ancil (S), 3 – Fleschner (PH), 4 – S Pollard (NV), 5 – Krepton (C),
6 – Lesniak (RP), 7 – E Smith (S), 8 – Nelson (RP), 9 – Massey (A), 10 – Mullins (C), 11 – Nicholas (PH),
12 – M Smith (SV), 13 – Simko (FC), 14 – Stamper (A)
200m: 1 – Ancil (S) 28.44, 2 – Fleschner (PH), 3 – S Pollard (NV), 4 – Cadman (C), 5 – Massey (A),
6 – Simko (FC), 7 – Stutler (RP), 8 – Dillon (S), 9 – M Morgan (FC), 10 – M Smith (SV),
11 – Crouch (PH)
400m: 1 – Hoagland (FC) 1:01.79 (school record), 2 – Watson (S), 3 – Monroe (S), 4 – Taylor (SV),
5 – Massey (A), 6 – Ross (NV), 7 – M Morgan (FC), 8 – Vale (C), 9 – Nowicki (RP)
800m: 1 – Romero (S) 2:28.43, 22 – H Austin (S), 2:29.50, 3 – Cohee (SV), 4 – Mace (PH),
5 – Vore (NV), 6 – Goeppner (C), 7 – Nowicki (RP), 8 – Spragg (FC), 9 – Shoaf (AT), 10 – Travis (RP)
1600m: 1 – Romero (S) 5:26.30, 2 – H Austin (S), 3 – Wanninger (SV), 4 – Mace (PH), 5 – Sims (FC),
6 – Vore (NV), 7 – Goeppner (C), 8 – Spragg (FC), 9 – Hazzard (RP), 10 – Hazelwood (NV),
11 – Shoaf (A)
3200m: 1 – McBride (S) 12:55.22, 2 – A Austin (S), 3 – Wanninger (SV), 4 – Harper (RP), 5 – Batty (RP),
6 – Hazelwood (NV)
100H: 1 – Klyaic (SV) 17.85, 2 – Livengood (C), 3 – A Pollard (SV), 4 – Cain (NV), 5 – Guminski (S),
6 – Davis (NV), 7 – Moore (S), 8 – Barger (PH), 9 – Meillarec (PH), 10 – Cadman (C),
11 – Newman (RP), 12 – Arizmendi (A)
300H: 1 – Klyaic (SV) 52.59, 2 – Livengood (C), 3 – A Pollard (SV), 4 – Moore (S), 5 – Slider (C),
6 – Newman (RP), 7 – Melvin (RP), 8 – Guminski (S), 9 – Davis (NV), 10 – Cain (NV),
11 – Meillarec (PH), 12 – Arizmendi (A)
4x100R: 1 – Seeger 53.83, 2 – Covington, 3 – SV, 4 – Riverton Parke, 5 – NV, 6 – Parke Heritage
4x400R: 1 – Seeger 4:25.50, 2 – FC, 3 – NV, 4 – SV, 5 – Covington, 6 – Riverton Parke
4x800R: 1 – Seeger 12:19.67, 2 – Riverton Parke, 3 – NV
D: 1 – Knosp (S) 97-00, 2 – T Crabtree (NV), 3 – Miller (PH), 4 – Ellis (NV), 5 – Stonecipher (C),
6 – Sitz (S), 7 – Cohee (SV), 8 – Lair (RP), 9 – Goeppner(C), 10 – C Morgan (FC), 11 – Magaji (SV),
12 – Everson (PH), 13 – Simko (FC), 14 – Robertson (RP)
HJ: 1 – Laffoon (S) 5-00, 2 – Slider (C), 3 – Williams (SV), 4 – Collings (RP), 5 – E Smith (S),
6 – Strubberg (NV), 7 – Spragg (FC), 8 – Miller (PH)
LJ: 1 – Laffoon (S) 16-03.50, 2 – Hoagland (FC), 3 – Ross (NV), 4 – Davis (NV), 5 – Moore (S),
6 – Klyaic (SV), 7 – Nicholas (PH), 8 – M Morgan (FC), 9 – Stamper (A), 10 – Vale (C),
11 – Meillarec (PH), 12 – Collings (RP), 13 – Arizmendi (A)
SP: 1 – T Crabtree (NV) 35-02, 2 – Magaji (SV), 3 – Edney (NV), 4 – Stultz (PH), 5 – Greene (S),
6 – Knosp (S), 7 – Trainer (SV), 8 – Stonecipher (C), 9 – Livengood (C), 10 – Everson (PH),
11 – C Morgan (FC), 12 – Lair (RP), 13 – Robertson (RP), 14 – Sims (FC)
-----
Boys’ team scores: 1 – SV 150, 2 – Seeger 147, 3 – FC 83.5, 4 – NV 56, 5 – Parke Heritage 54,
6 – Covington 44, 7 – Riverton Parke 19.5, 8 – Attica 18
Individual results:
100m: 1 – Gooch (PH) 11.25, 2 – Beverly (SV), 3 – Carr (S), 4 – Payton (SV), 5 – Hernandez (S),
6 – Martin (FC), 7 – Powell (A), 8 – Peaslee (NV), 9 – Burns (NV), 10 – Burris-Bunch (C),
11 – Garrett (FC), 12 – Goulding (C), 13 – Sciotto (RP), 14 – Valdes (RP)
200m: 1 – Gooch (PH) 22.28, 2 – Beverly (SV), 3 – Carr (S), 4 – McLain (S), 5 – Tryon (NV),
6 – Lynch (FC), 7 – Powell (A), 8 – Burris-Bunch (C), 9 – Short (SV), 10 – Cox (RP), 11 – Thomas (NV),
12 – James (FC), 13 – Sciotto (RP)
400m: 1 – Payton (SV) 52.08, 2 – Hernandez (S), 3 – Gayler (FC), 4 – Coffman (S), 5 – Powell (A),
6 – Shryock (SV), 7 – Crum (PH), 8 – Duprey (C), 9 – Montclair (RP), 10 – James (FC),
11 – Hayworth-Dupree (RP)
800m: 1 – Brenner (S) 2:12.21, 2 – Lewsader (C), 3 – MacLaren (SV), 4 – Nelson (FC), 5 – D Lacy (PH),
6 – Downing (SV), 7 – Heidenreich (S), 8 – M Lacy (PH), 9 – Wesch (NV), 10 – Hastings (RP),
11 – Myers (FC)
1600m: 1 – Kler (FC) 5:02.50, 2 – Odle (S), 3 – Guminski (S), 4 – Jackson (SV), 5 – Royer (SV),
6 – D Lacy (PH), 7 – Woodrow (C), 8 – Nelson (FC), 9 – M Lacy (PH), 10 – Lathrop (A),
11 – Hastings (RP), 12 – Whiteman (C)
3200m: 1 – Kler (FC) 11:12.82, 2 – Guminski (S), 3 – Royer (SV), 4 – Jackson (SV), 5 – Odle (S),
6 – Solomon (FC), 7 – Hayes (PH), 8 – Lathrop (A), 9 – Robertson (RP), 10 – Montclair (RP)
110H: 1 – Cottrell (SV) 18.02, 2 – Waling (S), 3 – Chinn (S), 4 – Utterback (SV), 5 – King (PH),
6 – Saliji (C), 7 – Johnson (RP)
300H: 1 – King (PH) 44.20, 2 – Cottrell (SV), 3 – Hill (SV), 4 – Chinn (S), 5 – Waling(S), 6 – Bechtold (C),
7 – Pigg (FC), 8- Johnson (RP)
4x100R: 1 – SV 45.66, 2 – Seeger, 3 – FC, 4 – NV, 5 – Covington, 6 – Riverton Parke
4x400R: 1 – Seeger 3:39.05, 2 – FC 3:39.06, 3 – SV, 4 – Parke Heritage, 5 – Covington
4x800R: 1 – Seeger 9:03.01, 2 – FC, 3 – SV, 4 – Covington, 5 – Riverton Parke, 6 – Parke Heritage
D: 1 – Ziebart (NV) 151-08 (NV and WRC record), 2 – Edney (NV), 3 – Thomason (S), 4 – Benskin (SV),
5 – Mancourt (SV), 6 – Allison (S), 7 – Johnson (A), 8 – Parkhurst (C), 9 – Haddock (A),
10 – McConnell (RP), 11 – Thompson (FC), 12 – Engle (PH), 13 – Shouse (RP), 14 – Shockey (PH),
15 – Solomon (FC), 16 – Boyd (C)
HJ: 1 – Bash (SV) 6-02 (PR), 2 – Lewsader (C) 6-00 (PR), 3 – Martin (FC), 4 – Thomas (NV),
5t – Cox (RP) & Gayler (FC), 7 – Duprey (C), 8 – Coffman (S)
LJ: 1 – Coffman (S) 21-03.25, 2 – Peaslee (NV), 3 – Cox (RP), 4 – Garrett (FC), 5 – Pickett (FC),
6 – Short (SV), 7 – Goulding (C), 8 – McLain (S), 9 – Ferati (C), 10 – Burns (NV), 11 – Clark (SV),
12 – D Lacy (PH), 13 – Hayworth-Dupree (RP), 14 – Burgess (PH)
SP: 1 – Edney (NV) 44-06, 2 – Benskin (SV), 3 – Mancourt (SV), 4 – Blank (NV), 5 – Johnson (A),
6 – Squirek (A), 7 – Chinn (S), 8 – Allison (S), 9 – Thompson (FC), 10 – McConnell (RP),
11 – Brown (FC), 12 – Boyd (C), 13 – Parkhurst (C), 14 – Engle (PH), 15 – Shouse (RP),
16 – Gillooly (PH)