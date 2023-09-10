Two fairly inexperienced teams faced each other when North Vermillion hosted Seeger in volleyball on Thursday.
Both teams are works in progress, but the visiting Patriots came out on top primarily thanks to a height advantage at the net.
Seeger had one player for whom the Falcons had no answer – Chase Lemming who had 29 kills in the contest – and every time the Patriots needed a point or a service break, they seemed to feed her the ball.
The two teams showed how balanced they were in the first game as they traded point through 10-10 with neither side getting more than two points in a row.
Cece Blankenship then got the serve for Seeger and the team rattled off six straight points with the Falcons unable to regain the momentum in falling 25-17.
Game two had North Vermillion take the early lead at 6-2 and they held it through 12-9 before Aubrey Spear rotated to the service position – bringing the Patriot bigs to the front row – and the visitors ran off six straight points.
The Falcons never gave up and tied things at 16-all before taking an 18-16 lead that caused Seeger to take a timeout.
The teams traded points until it became 22-all, but then the Patriots scored the last three to win 25-22.
The third game had Seeger take a small lead at 6-3, but the Falcons came back to tie things at 10-all, only to see Spear become the server once again with the outcome being another Patriot run, this time of eight points.
Later, down nine points at 24-15, the hosts rallied for four of their own before giving up the match-winning point in a 25-19 loss.
Seeger coach Diane Hearn said her team is getting better, but that their inconsistent play shows how young they are.
“It’s ebb and flow for us,” she explained. “We look good at times and make mistakes at others.”
Hearn complimented the play of Spear, calling it the best game she had played all season, and also Lemming, noting that the sophomore outside hitter had nine kills in a row in the third set.
Falcon head coach Hilary Gibson said her team had no one to match Lemming at the net, but that her squad at least got into position to try to dig out the hits.
“We’re getting better at getting people to where they need to be on defense,” she explained, “but it’s hard to dig things out when a player hits with no one getting a touch at the net to slow it down.”
Gibson said the team is steadily improving and gave credit to three leaders on the squad.
“Bailey [Crabtree], Addie [Burns] and Kailie [Holycross] are pushing themselves hard and helping the young kids understand things,” she said. “We are getting better, but we’re not seeing wins yet. That makes it hard, but everyone has a great attitude and we’re still moving forward.”