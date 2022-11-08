Seeger hosted Crawfordsville in the girls’ basketball and, as they have for the past six years, they defeated the Athenians, this time by a score of 53-24.
As is always the case this time of year, the game was not so much about wins and losses as it was about who played well with whom, what worked for the team and what needed improvement.
New Seeger head coach Chad Wetz was happy to see his team pick up a win, but he pointed out that there is always a learning curve with a different coach and that his team seems eager to learn some of the new things he is asking them to do, but then added, “they still have work to do.”
Crawfordsville coach Tyler Smith said his team also had a lot to learn, but in their case, it was mostly about personnel as the team graduated all five starters and most of their scoring from last season.
Seeger used their edge in experience as a senior-laden team to take a 6-0 lead on baskets by Addison Shrader and Aubry Cole before the visitors hit a trey to cut the margin in half.
The Patriots then ran off five more points as Anna Moore made a lay-up, Cole hit another basket and Paige Laffoon added a free throw for an 11-3 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter.
Baskets from Moore and Emma Brenner completed the scoring for Seeger in the period with Crawfordsville adding two more buckets of their own for a 15-7 score after one period.
Seeger opened the second quarter on an 8-2 run, but after that the visitors began to gain a bit of confidence as their offense began to flow more smoothly and the score at the intermission was 30-14 in favor of the hosts.
Early in the contest, Crawfordsville was cold from the field, something that Smith said changed the way the contest played out.
“We missed a lot of free throws and some bunnies,” he explained. “If we make those, it’s a much closer game and maybe we play with more confidence.”
Seeger expanded their lead in the third quarter, a period where Smith said his team “let it get away from us.”
Crawfordsville, facing changing defenses from the Patriots, struggled to hit their shots in that period and trailed 44-16 when it was over.
Because the visitors were behind much of the game, they got into foul trouble by the start of the fourth period as they gave up baskets to Rylea Wetz, Moore and Cole.
The Athenians would eventually have two of their starters foul out, but their aggressive defense also created a parade of Patriots to the free throw line from where they scored five of their first seven points in the fourth quarter on the way to a 53-24 final.
Seeger had five players with five or more points (Cole, Hannah Frodge, Laffoon, Moore and Wetz), a balanced attack that pleased Coach Wetz who said he wants everyone to be a scoring threat.
In discussing the win, he said his team “had 1000s of positives even if we were a bit sloppy.”
Wetz said he wanted to focus on the good things because “Positives build but negatives destroy.”
Summing up, he said his team’s play showed they were learning how he wants them to play, that he saw great ball pressure and that there was great intensity from all the players.