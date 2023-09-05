Two equally matched teams faced each other when Seeger hosted Parke Heritage in volleyball on Thursday night.
It took overtime in one game and five total games before the visiting Wolves came away with a 3-2 win.
The opening game saw the teams trade the lead with neither able to go up by more than three points through most of the contest.
Seeger led 9-7, trailed 22-19, tied the game at 24-all and eventually fell 29-27 with both teams using their timeouts to try to flip things in their direction.
Game two found Seeger in the lead 5-1, 10-4 and 12-6 on the way to an easy 25-20 win that was only marred by some serving errors that helped the Wolves stay close.
The Patriots again opened strongly in the third game, going up 8-4, but then falling behind 11-9 as Parke Heritage made a 6-1 run on the way to leading 20-16.
The hosts could only close to within three points and fell by four at 25-21.
The fourth game started with four consecutive service errors by the Patriots and they trailed 8-5, but they rallied to tie things at 18-all.
With the score 19-19, sophomore Aubrey Spear rotated into the service position and closed out the game with six straight points for a 25-19 win that tied the match at two games apiece.
Spear, who had nine aces on the night, served Seeger into a 5-3 lead to open the decisive fifth game, but after a Wolves’ timeout, the visitors regained the serve.
Seeger continued to cling to a two-point lead as the squads exchanged points at 8-6, 9-7 and 10-8, but then the visitors ran off three points to lead 11-10.
Parke Heritage upped their lead to 14-11, dropped a point and called a timeout at 14-12 before getting the winning point at 15-12 to take the match three games to two.
Both teams had trouble with serving on the night – perhaps why neither team made many big runs – as the two squads combined for 22 service errors.
The Wolves seemed to have a slight advantage at the net with their front line depth and, according to head coach Jenny Benjamin, the edge may have been helped by their recent practices.
“We worked on net play all week,” she explained. “We’ve got 24 players so we can rotate a lot. We’re getting better as we’ve got good athletes and they are beginning to turn into volleyball players.”
With the loss, Seeger falls to 3-6 on the season with a chance to improve their 1-3 record in the Wabash River Conference coming on Sep 7 when they travel to North Vermillion.