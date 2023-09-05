North Vermillion scored on all but one of their possessions in the first half when they hosted Covington in Wabash River Conference football on Friday.
The Falcons used an up-tempo pace to hurry the Trojans and open a 46-6 lead by halftime on their way to a 53-6 victory.
The ground game got things going for the hosts as they used running back Andrew Botner and quarterback Jerome White to go 65 yards in nine plays on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead after White scored from a yard out and Aden Rangel kicked the extra point.
Bleron Saliji returned the ensuing kickoff for the Trojans out to the 23 but the next play saw Covington move ten yards backwards thanks to an illegal block in the back.
Cian Moore and quarterback Wyatt Moncrief ran the ball out to the eighteen, which meant the Trojans had to punt it away.
North Vermillion then went to the air with White throwing to Cody Tryon and following up with runs by Botner to make it 14-0.
The Trojans responded with a solid drive with Moncrief and Moore moving the ball on the ground to go along with a pass to Landon Hardy, but an interception by Tryon ended the drive.
After the pick, the senior got the ball again and ran 63 yards for a touchdown that made the score 20-0 when the extra point was no good.
North Vermillion used their speed to cover the kickoff that followed, but incompletions caused the drive to stall out and the team turned the ball over on downs.
In response, Covington made another good drive, going deep into Falcon territory, but once again, a turnover – this time a fumble – ended the threat.
Worse for the Trojans was that quarterback Moncrief went down with an injury on the drive, one that took him out of the rest of the game and saw him on crutches afterwards.
White then ran for 36 yards, threw to Ian Griffin for another ten and, after an incompletion, hit Tryon for a 29-yard touchdown that made it 26-0 when the extra-point pass was incomplete.
Covington continued to show they could move the ball, this time behind freshman quarterback Kaden Smith who showed off both his arm and his legs, but once again, the drive ended prematurely with a fumble.
North Vermillion scored again as they ran White, Botner and closed with a 34-yard run by Tryon to make the score 32-0 midway through the second quarter.
Covington got on the scoreboard on their next possession as Smith threw to Max Waddell for a 65-yard touchdown that made it 32-6 when the extra-point run came up short.
The Falcons moved downfield on their next drive, using up some clock with their ground game, before White threw to Griffin for a 15-yard touchdown to put the hosts up 40-6 when Tryon converted the two-point play.
The next Covington possession lasted one play as they threw a pick-six that Walters took to the house for a 46-6 score, as the extra-point try appeared to hit the upright.
Two more plays by the Trojans used up the rest of the half with the score still 46-6, a point difference that triggered a running clock throughout the second half.
Covington got the ball to open the third quarter, ran two plays with the second one resulting in an interception by Griffin.
On the next play, Botner ran 28 yards for a touchdown that made it 53-6 after the extra point.
Both teams began to use their reserve and JV players from then on and there was no more scoring in the contest.
One future bright spot for the Falcons was the play in the second half by freshman quarterback Emery Strubinger who showed some he could run, pass – a completion to Bradley Cope – and fake a handoff well in limited minutes of action.
North Vermillion head coach Brian Crabtree said, “We got going from the beginning. We found our tempo and a great tempo on offense is weapon and we used it.”
He said his team lost to Paris the previous week, but continued to fight throughout that game and that the effort continued into this one.
“We’ve got a ways to go,” Crabtree said, “but we’re moving in the right direction.”
He also complimented Covington head coach Justin Wheeler, saying, “Justin has made a big impression in a short time for them.”
Wheeler spoke about his team, saying, “We didn’t play well – didn’t play the way we can play, but we’ll regroup.”
He said the team has a motto of “Move On” and said the team will do that, going back to work next week.
“We’ll take it one practice at a time,” Wheeler said. “We’ll need to rediscover the love for each other and get back to getting better. There’s a lot more football to play.”