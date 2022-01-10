The North Vermillion basketball team won its opening Wabash River Conference game when the squad traveled to Attica and came away with a 51-35 victory.
It was a game that was close through the end of the first half, but with a third quarter that saw the visitors pull away from the Red Ramblers, outscoring them 13-2 in the period.
North Vermillion started strongly as Noah Scott made a pair of three-pointers wrapped around a basket by Garret Crowder for the Ramblers to lead 6-2.
Attica answered with a trey from Seth Miller along with a pair of buckets and a free throw by Gage Greeson and Hunter Smith to take an 8-6 lead midway through the period.
Atticus Blank tied the game for the Falcons with a pair of free throws and he would add one more later in the quarter to give the visitors the nine points they would score in the period.
Meanwhile, Smith and Miller would hit lay-ups to give Attica a 12-9 lead going into the second quarter, one that opened with a Jamairie Johnson basket to put the hosts up five.
North Vermillion counterpunched with a pair of baskets from Landon Naylor and four free throws, two each by Dalton Thomas and Scott, to take a 17-16 lead.
Caleb Crowder put the Ramblers back on top at 18-17 with 2:46 left, but those would be the last points by the hosts in the half and the last lead for Attica in the game.
The Falcons responded with a lay-up from Carter Edney, a trey from Blank and, most harmful according to Attica head coach Derrick Milenkoff, three free throws by Thomas when he was fouled as the halftime horn sounded.
Thomas made all three ensuing charity tosses to put the Falcons up 25-18.
“I thought we came out and played hard,” Milenkoff said. “We were close at the half. It was seven, but could have been four without those free throws. Still, we were right there.”
Quarter three was all Falcons as they started the period on a 7-0 run broken by two lone Rambler points and then another 6-0 spurt to close it with a 38-20 lead.
“In the third quarter, we couldn’t get anything done,” Milenkoff said. “It’s been that way all year. We still need to learn how to play 32, not 15 or 16, minutes in a game. We’re still learning that every possession counts.”
His Falcon counterpart, head coach Cody Wright, also said his team needed work on the offensive end.
“Our defense has been doing a great job all year – keeping teams in the 40s or low 50s which we did tonight,” he said. “But we didn’t run our offense like we should.”
Wright explained further, saying, “We kept bombing away, shooting threes. That’s okay if we are shooting our usual 34 percent, but not on a night like this where we were under 20 percent.”
The coach said his team should have been moving, driving and kicking the ball back out if no shot was available, but instead the team “settled for threes too often.”
In the fourth quarter, Attica fell behind by 26 at 46-20 just three minutes in, but then began to make a comeback, one triggered by their defense and sparked by Garret Crowder who repeatedly stole the ball and drove for lay-ups on the way to scoring a game high 20 points.
The Ramblers cut the margin down to as low as 14 points when Smith made a pair of free throws, but then both teams began to substitute players and the contest ended 51-35.
Despite the outcome, Milenkoff said the game was a step forward for his team, noting that his young players got their full five quarters in the JV and varsity games, with that experience helping them learn to play with greater intensity.
He also could only wonder about the result had Bradley Britt, his 5-8 senior, been able to play.
“I could have played him,” Milenkoff said, “but he has a deep muscle bruise and I don’t like to play guys who aren’t 100 percent healthy.”
Wright summed up the game by saying, “It was an ugly, ugly win, but wins have been hard to come by for us in the past couple of years, so I’ll take it.”
He said his team played hard enough to get the win, but not smart enough.
“We made plenty of mistakes that I want to fix,” he said in conclusion.