It has been a rough year for the Attica and North Vermillion boys’ basketball teams as they came into their matchup on Friday night – Homecoming for the Falcons – with a combined record of no wins and 18 losses.
North Vermillion had a few chances to pick up a win this season, losing one game in overtime, another by a point and a third one where they had the lead late in the game in a year where they have battled with injuries and lineup changes throughout.
“We’ve come close,” Cody Wright, the Falcon head coach said. “We’ve had leads, but we don’t have any real experience in closing out games like that. We tend to keep playing fast when we should slow things down, but we’re getting better.”
Attica has struggled all season as they have had players get hurt, others quit and one dropped from the roster for disciplinary reasons according to head coach Derrick Milenkoff.
What that has meant was that the Ramblers are playing a JV team against varsity opponents and, while the team plays solid defense, they are undersized and inexperienced on offense, causing the team to have difficulty scoring and rebounding.
All that said, one of the teams would have to walk off the floor with their first victory of the year and it was the host Falcons who came out on top 63-23.
Noah Scott got things going for the home team with a pair of treys and Owen Edwards added to the score with two baskets as North Vermillion led 11-2 after one period with the lone Attica points coming on a bucket by Gage Greeson.
Attica upped their offensive output in the second period and, while some of their shots went awry, they did pick up a pair of three pointers, one by Greeson and one by Carter Helms.
Cody Tryon countered with one for the Falcons and then he and Teegan Dowers began to drive hard to the basket on almost every possession.
The duo also picked up some deflections and steals defensively that led to fast break opportunities resulting in easy baskets or foul shots.
At the half, North Vermillion led 30-12, but they would explode offensively in the third quarter.
The Falcons went on a 14-2 run in the opening four minutes of the period to take a 44-14 lead.
Asked what changed over halftime, Wright said his team was doing the same thing as before.
“We didn’t change anything,” he explained. “We simply started moving the ball better and hitting the shots we were missing in the first half. We stayed in the same defenses as well, but got some steals.”
Attica snapped the run with a free throw from Caleb Crowder and the sophomore would add two more a minute later.
Scott offset those points with his third trey of the night and then Tryon added another one as the Falcons closed out the period on a 7-2 run with the Ramblers getting their two points on a fast break lay-up by Greyson Skeels off a pass from Dane Goris.
The 58-19 score going into the fourth quarter triggered a running clock with Landon Wesch adding his name in the scorebook for the Falcons as the game ended 63-23.
Wright closed his post-game comments by saying, “It was good to get a win. Now we’ll see where it can take us.”