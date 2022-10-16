The North Vermillion volleyball team faced its highest ranked opponent of the season when they opened play in 1A Sectional 54 against their hosts, the Rossville Hornets.
The Falcons’ previously highest ranked foe had been WRC rival 2A Covington during the regular season, but the Hornets were a top-15 team in 1A.
All season, Hilary Gibson, the North Vermillion head coach had seen her team improve both in the physical parts of the game and in terms of having confidence in themselves.
That rise was put to the test against Rossville and while Falcons fell to their hosts in three games, the squad proved that their improvement was real.
North Vermillion took an early lead in game one, keeping it through 5-4, but then the Hornets made the first of several small runs that would enable them to win not only this game, but the match as a whole.
A five-point spurt gave Rossville a 9-5 lead that forced Gibson into calling a timeout, but the Falcons could only trade points for next few serves before another pair of mini-runs, one of four and another of three, put the hosts up 17-8.
After another timeout, the visitors regained the serve, but saw a six-point Hornet run follow as they fell 25-10.
“I thought we were slow in that first set,” Gibson said. “We started playing better after that.”
Game two again saw North Vermillion take early leads before the Hornets tied things at 7-all.
A pair of service errors by the Falcons offset an ace by Tera Thompson, but the team did regain the lead at 9-8.
Once again, a small run of four points by Rossville forced Gibson into a timeout, but the Falcons could not put multiple points together while their opponents made two more four-point runs to win 25-17.
In the third game, Rossville took a slim two-point lead early despite aces by Callie Naylor and Braylee Brown for the Falcons and then traded points until it was 13-12 in favor of the hosts.
At that point, the Hornets again used small four-point runs to pull away for a 25-15 win to claim the match.
Gibson said her team struggled with floor coverage, but admitted that came at least in part from a three-inch height advantage on the front row for the hosts.
“I think we blocked better as it [the match] went along,” she said, “but what hurt us were those small runs they got in the middle and late parts of the game. We just couldn’t match that.”
She described Rossville by saying, “They were a little bit ahead of us – not much – but enough to win tonight.”
Gibson then talked about her six seniors (Brown, Naylor, Thompson, Lindsey Freed, Olivia Pearman and Bailee Starkey), saying that the group had led from the beginning to the end of the season.
“A lot of them had not played varsity before,” she said, “but they came out to get their shot at playing. This team improved all season. The seniors decided to work hard and have fun and I think they did.”
After dispatching North Vermillion, the host Hornets faced Attica who had drawn a first-round bye in the sectional.
The Ramblers, like the Falcons, are a team that showed improvement throughout the season, but who could not overcome their fifteenth-rated hosts.
In their match with Rossville, they fell in three games by nearly identical scores to what North Vermillion was able to do against the Hornets as they lost 25-16, 25-15 and 25-18.
Fountain Central, after drawing a bye in round one, faced 1A #10-ranked Faith Christian, falling to the Eagles 25-8, 25-13 and 25-13.
This was a rebuilding year for the Mustangs as coach Alyssa Larson played with no seniors, one junior and 19 freshmen and sophomores on her squad.
“We knew this season was about learning and getting better and not about our record,” she said. “The girls improved all season and that showed today [against Faith Christian].”
Larson was upbeat about her squad and looked ahead saying, “This young team works extremely hard and has big things coming in the future.”
Later that evening, in a battle of ranked teams, Faith Christian defeated Rossville in the championship match 3-1.