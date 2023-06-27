Fountain Central hosted the 16th annual McTagertt Tennis tournament on Thursday through Sunday of last week.
The event is a tournament for both youth and adults in various categories and raises money for the Levi McTagertt trust fund and the Evan McTagertt scholarship – named after two former Fountain Central brothers who played tennis for the Mustangs before their untimely deaths some years ago.
It is a low-pressure competition where everyone is supposed to have fun and raise money for a good cause.
It it special because it allows family members to play together and even allows opponents or former opponents to team up and play together.
This year saw 18 different groups chase after a title with several dozen participants raising more than $3,250 for the funds.
Championship match results are given below.