The game between the visiting Fountain Central Mustangs and Seeger did not start out as if would be anything special, but when it was over, Jace Ware had thrown a five-inning perfect game for the Patriots.
The Mustangs went down in order in the first inning on a strikeout, a ground out and a line out while the Patriots pushed three runs across as Christian Holland was hit by a pitch and then Ware singled him home for the first run of the game.
Noah Stephen followed with a single and then Drew Holland hit a ball that was mishandled in centerfield that allowed Stephen and Matt Taylor – the courtesy runner for Ware – to score for a 3-0 tally.
Ware pushed his strikeout count to a total of three in the top of the second and then Seeger doubled their lead in the bottom half to go up 6-0.
Landon Walker led off with a double, but he would be the second out of the inning on a fielder’s choice that allowed Caleb Edwards to reach first, but he quickly moved to third thanks to a wild pitch and a passed ball.
Christian Holland walked, Turner singled Edwards and Holland home and then scored himself thanks to a pair of Mustang errors.
Ware struck out the side in the top of the third to move his strikeout count to six and then his teammates added another run in the bottom half on a single, an error and a sacrifice fly by Luke Pluimer that made it 7-0.
Fountain Central shortstop Michael Geller paused the run of strikeouts by Ware when he hit a pop foul pulled in by Pluimer, but the next two batters went down swinging.
Seeger put the game away in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs on a double, three singles, two walks, an error and a hit batsman for a 12-0 lead.
The Mustangs needed to score at least three runs to get a chance of playing past the fifth inning, but instead all three batters struck out to end the game and give Ware eleven strikeouts in his perfect game.
The junior pitcher said he was not thinking about a perfect game, just about getting the Mustangs out one way or another.
“My teammates made it easier for me because they got runs early,” Ware said. “I just took one batter at a time and we got the win.”