It had been 14 years since Fountain Central won the boys’ side of the Bi-County Holiday basketball tournament and ten since they last defeated Covington (in 17 tries), so capturing the title on their home court in a win over the Trojans 49-40 made the night special.
“We really wanted this,” Fountain Central senior Luke Foxworthy said, “It means a lot to the whole team to get this win.”
His team started well, going up 8-0 on a Covington team who came out with cold shooting and making early turnovers.
Mason Larkin scored six of those points while Foxworthy chipped in for the other two before Duncan Keller put the Trojans on the board with a three-pointer.
Urban Roarks followed that with another trey for the visitors and Dane Gerling cut the margin to two with a lay-up, but the Mustangs made the final two shots, including a trey from Will Harmon, to lead 15-8 after one quarter.
Covington got a free throw to open the second quarter, but the team would not score again until late in the period while the Mustangs continued to add to their lead, a cushion that Fountain Central coach Greg Dean said the team needed as the Trojans would make a fourth quarter push.
Austin Stein helped Covington cut into the margin as he made four late free throws and then saw Coye Ferguson convert a three-point play before Foxworthy and Keller traded treys to make the score 28-19 at the half.
Covington stayed close in the third quarter thanks to three three-pointers by Keller, but the hosts replied with treys from Harmon (2) and Larkin to stay ahead 38-27 going into the fourth period.
The Trojans made a run as Ferguson scored five points and Keller added a trey to cut the margin to five at 40-35 with 4:52 remaining.
Fountain Central pushed the margin back to double digits on a five total points from Foxworthy, Larkin and Harmon to lead 45-35 with 1:29 left on their way to a 49-40 final.
Dean said he was proud of his team not only surviving the Covington fourth-quarter run, but also then pushing the Mustang lead back up to where it had been most of the contest.
In the consolation championship, Seeger defeated Attica 71-20 in a game the Patriots started with a 26-0 run, as the Ramblers would not score until Drew Mandeville hit a jumper with 18 seconds left in the first quarter.
Seeger followed that with a 13-0 run before Caleb Crowder hit a free throw, Mandeville drained a three-pointer and Jackson Piper scored for a 39-8 tally – with the six-point spurt in about 90 seconds believed to be one of the best runs by the Ramblers this season.
Three-point shooting was part of the reason that the Patriots opened the big lead, getting treys from Luke Pluimer (2), Cam Laws and Christian Holland, with several of their other points coming on fast-break baskets when the Ramblers made errant passes.
Reserves entered the game for Seeger in the third quarter and Attica – with a roster that is in reality a JV team in terms of experience – began to play more competitively.
Xavier Holub made a three-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter for the Patriots while Peyton Grimmett added a basket, as did Hunter Albertson and Tyler Harris.
Attica saw Piper convert a three-point play and then Carter Helms hit the last Rambler basket for a final of 71-20.