It had been 14 years since Fountain Central won the boys’ side of the Bi-County Holiday basketball tournament and ten since they last defeated Covington (in 17 tries), so capturing the title on their home court in a win over the Trojans 49-40 made the night special.

“We really wanted this,” Fountain Central senior Luke Foxworthy said, “It means a lot to the whole team to get this win.”

