Macee Williams graduated from Fountain Central High School in 2017 after a stellar career where she played basketball, volleyball and tennis for the Mustangs.
After graduation, she decided to attend IUPUI where she is now playing basketball for Jaguars for the fifth straight year in a career full of ups and downs.
She started playing right away with IUPUI in 2017-18, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds in her debut game against Northern Iowa.
Williams played in 32 games that season with her team falling in the Horizon League semifinal to Wright State and then to Purdue in the WNIT, but averaging 13 points-per-game and 7.7 rebounds on the year.
In 2018-19, she again played 32 games, upping her averages to 16.1 ppg and 8.8 boards for the season, one that again saw the Jaguars fall in the Horizon League semifinal to Wright State and then to Middle Tennessee in the WNIT. She was named Player of the Year in the conference.
Things took a turn for the better and the worse for Williams and her team in 2019-20 as IUPUI won the Horizon League tournament over Green Bay to qualify for the NCAA tournament only to see it canceled by Covid-19.
In the 31 games played by Williams that year, she again increased her stats, scoring 17.5 ppg and hauling in 9.0 rebounds a contest. She was named player of the year in the conference for the second straight year.
The 2020-21 season was a truncated season where IUPUI only played 20 games, but they reached the Horizon League final for the second year in a row before falling to Wright State in the title game with no post-season play available to them.
Despite the limited chances to play, Williams averaged 18.9 ppg and 9.8 rebounds while setting a school record of 1851 career points at season’s end and being second in rebounding with 1003 (169 shy of that record). She also netted her third straight Player of the Year for the Horizon League – the first three-time winner.
With her four years of eligibility used up, Williams thought her college career was likely over, but the NCAA issued a ruling that let players whose careers were altered by Covid-19 get another year of eligibility – an option that Williams said she jumped at.
That brings her to this season (2021-22) where the team is 6-3 and still hoping for another Horizon League title and a crack at the NCAA tournament.
Her squad defeated Iowa at Iowa earlier this season, the first time the Jaguars have defeated a Top-25 ranked team. They also lost to a ranked Michigan team in Ann Arbor in overtime this year.
Williams is scoring at a 17.6 ppg pace and pulling down 7.9 rebounds a game, raising the career scoring record at the school with each game (currently 1992) and closing in on the rebounding record (now 103 short).
She spoke after her team fell 54-53 to conference opponent Northern Kentucky when her potential game-winning shot with 5.9 seconds left in the game ran across the rim and out with no chance at a second shot.
“It [basketball] is still a lot of fun, although I thought we’d win this one,” Williams said. “We have great chemistry on this team and we like each other.”
Williams has never been one to make excuses after a loss, and she made none after this one, saying only that, “I got a look and took the shot. I thought it was in, but it hit, bounced and rolled out.”
Later in the conversation, she mentioned that all four of their point guards on the team are currently out with Covid-19-related absences and that teammate Rachel McLimore, a shooting guard averaging about 10 points per game was playing the point – an unfamiliar position – and was held to only two points in the loss.
She says she is healthy and that the team is doing all it can to stay safe.
Williams has graduated with a degree in Sports Management and, given her extra year of eligibility, is pursuing a Masters in Elementary Education.
“I love working with kids and when I’m done with playing basketball, I want to return to that.”
Asked about her future in basketball, Williams is looking forward, past the end of the season.
“I hope to be drafted [by the WNBA], but if I’m not, I plan to play overseas somewhere,” she explained. “After that I might coach, but at no higher level than high school.”
Williams said that the biggest changes in her game after four-plus year under head coach Austin Parkinson are in her basketball skill and her basketball I.Q.
“I’m playing so much better than when I started,” she said. “I’ve learned so much from him and the other coaches and I’m understanding what I’m supposed to do. When I first got here, I wasn’t sure I’d ever get to play, but now I’m confident out there.”
Williams wanted to give a shout out to Fountain Central (asking me about the recently completed Bi-County tournament) and the Veedersburg and Kingman areas.
“I want to thank people for all the texts, phone calls and cards supporting me,” she said. “I went back to Fountain County and didn’t realize how people saw me. I had people say, ‘Look, there goes Macee Williams,’ and I had little kids crying because they were so excited to see me. I never expected anything like that.”
Williams closed by saying that her life is good right now, that playing basketball is fun, but that she also wants to do well as an example for others.
“I want to be a role model for all those kids and let them know that hard work pays off.”