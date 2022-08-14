Fountain Central volleyball coach Alyssa Larson has the right attitude going into this season with a young – make that, very young – squad.
The Mustangs graduated eight seniors according to Larson and when she asked who on her current team had any varsity experience, only three hands went up.
Her team has no seniors, one junior in Katie Brown, four sophomores and five freshmen so Larson told her team, “I don’t care about wins or the scoreboard the first half of the season. I just want us to get better.”
Although her team has little experience, Larson noted that she has quite a few athletes and that once they get some experience, “they should be fine.”
Such was not the case when they opened the season at home with Tri-County as the team fell in game one by the score of 25-6.
“It was obvious they were scared out there – lots of nerves – but they got better each game.”
The second game saw the Mustangs stay close to the visitors as they put consecutive points together for the firs time and trailed only 10-7 before the Cavaliers made a couple of runs to pull away for a 25-13 win.
“The players started to do some things I wanted to see from them in that [second] game,” Larson said. “We began to battle with them.”
Game three saw both teams improve their play as there were several extended volleys that showed the squads were beginning to play better defense.
The score (a 25-8 Tri-County win) perhaps does not show how much the Mustangs upped their play in the third game, but after the match was over, Larson had positive things to say about her team.
“Our passers did a good job of getting the balls up where we could hit them,” she explained. “Our defense improved each game.”
She was pleased that her squad had only four service errors in the three games, but said she saw too many balls hit the floor.
“It wasn’t that we didn’t get to them,” she said, “but we had times where two players backed off.”
That situation comes from a lack of volleyball knowledge she explained, adding, “and we need to communicate better. Those two things are what we will work on this week.”