It took four games to decide the outcome when Fountain Central hosted North Montgomery in volleyball on Tuesday.
The Mustangs fell to the visitors three games to one with all four games being tightly contested with the hosts showing they have improved significantly since the season started.
The Chargers opened a 6-0 lead on Fountain Central in game one, but had to hold on as their hosts made repeated attempts to close the gap including a late run behind the serving of Josie Harshbarger.
North Montgomery was finally able to snap her service streak at five after using a timeout to take the final point of the game to win 25-20.
Game two saw the teams trade points early followed by a small run by the visitors that put them up by five points at 8-3.
Fountain Central kept cutting into that margin and they closed it to three before falling by the same 25-20 score as in game one.
In the third game, the Mustangs opened an 8-2 lead, which could have been even larger, but the team made a couple of service errors that gave the ball back to the Chargers.
However, the hosts kept their lead within a point or two of that margin, pushing it as high as eight points at 22-14, before a late spurt by North Montgomery allowed them to pull within four in a 25-21 loss.
Game four looked as if it would go to Fountain Central as they started with a four-point lead at 9-5, but a 6-2 run by the visitors tied things at 11-all.
The Chargers opened the margin to four at 17-13, forcing a timeout by the Mustangs that helped swing the momentum back to the home side.
Under the serving of Laney Hoagland, Fountain Central took the lead at 19-18 with the visitors then calling a timeout.
That break helped them regain their momentum and they eked out a third 25-20 win to capture the evening’s match.
Lindsey Pierle, the Fountain Central head coach, said that while her team continues to improve, they do not have enough experience yet in close matches and that they sometimes made mental mistakes on the night.
“We’re working on things like developing mental toughness – you saw we never gave up tonight,” she explained. “We’re no longer letting one mistake turn into five mistakes.”
Pierle said her team has been working on serving – they had only three service errors across the four games – and that the training is starting to pay off.
“We have had a lot to learn with a new system,” she said, “and I think we just need to clean up a few things – to control what we can control – but I’m proud of how much everyone has bought into what we’re doing. It’s showing up in our play – now we just need some wins from it.”