Saturday afternoon games often lead to odd results as teams seem to struggle with the early start time, but this was not the case for Fountain Central when they hosted South Newton.
The visiting Rebels opened a 4-0 lead, but Jerzi Hershberger narrowed the gap with a three-pointer and then Hannah Prickett tied things with a free throw.
It was another minute before the Mustangs could get their first lead of the game when Brailey Hoagland fed Katie Brown for a lay-up for a 6-4 score.
Each team would add a free throw in the final two minutes of the quarter for a 7-5 lead for Fountain Central.
The Mustangs opened the second period on an 8-1 run, getting baskets from Kaylee Spragg, Brown and two buckets from Hershberger to make it 15-6.
After a basket by the Rebels, Fountain Central got one free throw apiece from Spragg and Hershberger to lead 17-8 at the intermission.
Jason Good, the Fountain Central head coach, said he thought his team kept control of the game by rebounding well, especially getting offensive ones.
“We had a couple of possession where we got four or five of them [offensive rebounds], which I liked, but we hurried a lot of shots when we didn’t have to and missed.”
South Newton opened the third quarter with a three-pointer, but moments later Hoagland fed Larissa Bowers for a basket.
The teams continued to trade baskets for a couple of possessions but as the game progressed, the Rebels began to get into foul trouble.
In a span of four minutes, the best defensive player for visitors went from no fouls to three fouls, much to the displeasure of the Rebel’s coach.
By the end of the period, the Mustangs had gone to the line enough to lead 26-14.
As they did in two of the first three quarters, South Newton opened the scoring in the fourth period with a basket, but the Mustangs more than answered with a runner from Hershberger, a putback by Bowers and a pair of free throws by Hershberger that made it 32-16.
In the twelve seconds that followed, the Rebels saw fouls four and five on their key defender wrapped around a three-pointer.
After the fouls, Madisyn Morgan got her name in the scorebook with a jumper and then the Rebel coach got frustrated by what he perceived was contact on his players that the officials ignored and drew a technical foul.
Bowers made one of the two free throws that ensued and then, after two more Rebel fouls, their coach picked up his second “T” and was ejected with 22 seconds left in the game.
The foul and the technical let Hoagland go to the line where she hit all four free throws to make the final score 45-19.
Hershberger led the Mustangs in scoring with 18 points with Hoagland adding seven and five other players chipping in with at least two points.
Good said that other than the outcome, he most liked “being able to get a lot of girls some experience out there” and realizing that the players are beginning to see more the plays they should make.
“We’re seeing them now, but not necessarily making them,” he explained. “We need more reps so that they can not only see the pass or shot to make, but be able to execute it.”