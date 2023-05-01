Covington hosted Fountain Central in baseball on Tuesday, falling to the Mustangs by a 4-3 score.
The Trojans wasted a good pitching performance by Dane Gerling who struck out eight batters, gave up only five hits and no earned runs across his seven-inning stint.
However, his teammates committed six errors, enough to allow Fountain Central to score four runs to take the contest.
The visitors went down in order in the first inning, with Covington taking a 2-0 lead when Kyven Hill singled and Cian Moore homered.
Two outs later, the Trojans got a double from Conlan Moore and a walk to Gage Pearman, but the next batter popped out to end the inning.
In the second inning, Fountain Central got the first of their unearned runs on a walk to Owen Acton, a fielder’s choice to Lukas Miller, a single to Nolan Acton with both he and Miller advancing on the throw from the outfield followed by a Trojan error that made it 2-1.
Covington added another run in the bottom half on a double by Hill who moved to third on a Mustang error and then home on a passed ball for a 3-1 score.
Fountain Central tied the contest in the top of the third as Brayden Prickett singled and stole second, Cole Garbison bunted and reached on an error with Prickett scoring.
Luke Foxworthy singled Garbison to third but was picked off for the first out of the inning, but Owen Acton reached on an error that allowed Garbison to score for a 3-3 tie.
Fountain Central moved Miller to the mound in place of Prickett to start the third inning and he promptly got three groundouts from the Trojans.
“Brayden [Prickett] was sick yesterday,” Fountain Central head coach Adam Acton explained, “and he just wore out. Lukas [Miller] was able to come in and finish things.”
The Mustangs took the lead 4-3 in the top of the fourth after two outs when Andrew Woodrow reached on an error and stole second.
Prickett then hit a fly ball to right field that drove in Woodrow before Covington ended the inning by erasing Prickett who was trying to reach second.
The remainder of the game saw both teams get runners as far as second base on multiple occasions, but no one was able to score and the game ended 4-3.
Even though his team committed four errors, Adam Acton said that it was nice to flip the script.
“For a change, it wasn’t our errors that decided a game,” he said. “We battled hard and I’m glad to get the win.”
The two teams faced off again two days later at Fountain Central and once again, Trojan errors – this time ten of them – helped the Mustangs to an 8-7 victory.