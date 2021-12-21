A doubleheader between Attica and host Fountain Central was scheduled for Friday night, but due to the visiting Red Ramblers being down too many boys, the event turned into just a single game between the girls’ teams in a contest that the Mustangs won 33-19.
It was a rough night from the field by both teams as Attica shot 27 percent while Fountain Central was only slightly better at 30 percent, but the Mustangs made up for their poor shooting by getting off almost twice as many shots (43-22) as did the Ramblers, though in defense of the shooting, both squads were missing players due to illness or injury.
“Usually when you shoot like that, you lose,” Jason Good, the Fountain Central head coach said, “but we got the win and it’s a conference win for us. I’ll take it.”
It took over three minutes at the start of the game before anyone reached the scoreboard and that came on a pass from Brailey Hoagland to Rylee Simko for a 2-0 lead.
It was another three-and-a-half minutes before the Mustangs scored again, a pair of free throws by Hoagland.
A minute later, Jerzi Hershberger hit a pair of free throws, her first two of what would be a team-high fourteen points on the night, and then Kacey Kirkpatrick, getting limited action in a return from injury, made a lay-up for an 8-0 score after one quarter.
CeCe Rice hit a trey to open the scoring for both the second period and the Ramblers in the contest.
Fountain Central ran off five in a row on a free throw by Hannah Prickett, a lay-up by Hoagland and another Kirkpatrick basket for a 13-5 score.
Rice got a putback of her own miss with 3:36 left in the half, but no one could score again until Hershberger took a steal the length of the court with 14 seconds left for a 15-7 total.
A free throw by Rice with six seconds left was more than countered by a driving lay-up by Hershberger at the horn to make the halftime score 17-8.
Good spoke about the first half, saying that his team was “still learning where we need to be. We’re getting shots, but not what we wanted.”
That changed a bit in the third quarter for both teams as Rice hit a pair of three-pointers while Hershberger came back with one.
The Mustangs got good looks in the period with Hershberger and KayLee Spragg hitting jumpers to open a double-digit lead, 24-14, by the end of the quarter.
In the first three minutes of the final period, Spragg and Hoagland scored to double Ramblers at 28-14.
Simko then fed Hershberger for a trey, but Rice matched it with one of her own for a 31-17 score.
Mckenna Massey added two late free throws for Attica and Hoagland got one last steal and lay-up to make the final totals 33 to 19.
Good said he liked the play of his team in the fourth quarter when he had several young players on the floor, saying they forced several turnovers and went the length of the court for scores off of some of them.
He pointed out the play of freshman Spragg, saying she “scored a little [four points], but got some rebounds and helped on defense.”
Head coach Sam Terrell of Attica was both complimentary yet disappointed by the play of his team.
“I’ve said this over and over and the players are sick of hearing it,” he explained. “We look good at times but are not consistent enough to win yet.”
It is obvious by comparison to the start of the season that the Ramblers have improved, particularly on the defensive end.
The squad also is moving better on offense, passing cleaner and getting good looks at the basket, but they seem to lack confidence in their own abilities as they pass up open shots or will not drive to the basket when a lane appears.
Rice tried to carry he team, scoring 15 of their 19 points, but she was like Brittany Rayburn back in 2007-08 for Attica, seemingly shooting at times because her teammates would not.
Terrell addressed this by saying, “CeCe’s a senior and she wants to win so she does everything she can. If a few of the others who can shoot would do so, we’d be better off, but they don’t have confidence in themselves. We’re making progress, but the players don’t believe it — yet. When they realize it, we’ll be a lot better out there.”