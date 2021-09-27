It was a frustrated, yet happy, Fountain Central head football coach Ryan Hall after his team fell to Seeger by the score of 22-15.
“Obviously, I wish we could have won,” he said, “but we played our best game of the season, so I was glad to see the improvement.”
The game started with Seeger moving the ball down to the Fountain Central 13 from where the Patriots faced a fourth-and-three.
They gave the ball to Peyton Chinn, but Owen Acton of the Mustangs met him at the line of scrimmage and stopped him for no gain to turn the ball over on downs.
Two plays into a Fountain Central drive that saw Austin Pickett and Acton touch the ball, the first of what would be many penalty flags was throw by an official.
It was offsides on Seeger only for the next play to move the ball right back when the Mustangs had a false start.
Fountain Central quarterback AJ Hall passed to Brian Chirinos for a 27-yard gain but three plays later the Mustang drive stalled and they had to punt.
By the end of the first quarter, both teams had had two drives netting no points for either.
The second Mustang drive, like the first, ended in a punt with Seeger getting the ball on their own 28-yardline.
Patriot quarterback Noah Stephen threw passes to Mekhi Johnson on the next two plays, the first gaining seven yards and the second going 65 for a touchdown.
Chinn ran the ball for the two-point conversion and it was 8-0 Seeger with 8:20 left in the second quarter.
Fountain Central went three-and-out and Seeger took only eight plays including pass to Scott Smith and Rayce Carr along with runs by Chinn to go up 16-0 after the two-point run with 3:21 left in the half.
Each team had the ball before the end of the half, but neither could score so it remained 16-0 at the intermission.
The Mustangs received to open the third quarter with Jared McCarthy giving the team good field position on the 43 after a long kickoff return.
On this drive, Fountain Central used the legs of Hall instead of his arm along with runs by Acton and Pickett to move to the Seeger 43 from where Acton broke free and raced down the right sideline for the touchdown.
After two Patriot penalties on the two-point try, the Mustangs converted it with Acton carrying to make it 16-8.
Ethan Hernandez returned the ensuing kickoff for Seeger and they started their next drive on their own 30.
It took fourteen plays, including passes to Smith and Carr along with runs from Chinn and Stephen, but the Patriots again found the end zone to lead 22-8 with 2:04 left in the third quarter when the two-point try failed.
Fountain Central came right back to cut the margin to seven with an eleven-play drive featuring one run by Chirinos at its start and then nothing but runs by Hall, Pickett and Acton with the latter scoring from five yards out.
Chirinos kicked the extra point and the Mustangs only trailed by seven at 22-15 with just under ten minutes left in the game.
Trying to run down the clock, Seeger kept feeding the ball to Chinn with occasional passes to Johnson and Cam Ford to move the ball to the Mustang 27 from where they faced fourth-and-18 after more flags from the officials.
Stephen went to the air, but Ely Thompson knocked the ball down for the Mustangs to force a turnover on downs with 2:56 left in the contest.
On the next play for Fountain Central, Hunter Frodge put the hosts in a hole by sacking Hall.
Hall then threw at Pickett, but Hunter Thomas broke it up and then Chirinos was caught in the backfield for a loss that created fourth-and-twelve on the Mustang 25.
Having no choice, Hall went to the air, aiming at Jared McCarthy, but Johnson timed his jump perfectly and the ball caromed off his fingertips.
It almost fell into the waiting arms of Pickett but his twisting grab behind his back was in vain and the ball hit the turf to give the ball back to Seeger who ran out the clock to pick up the 22-15 win.