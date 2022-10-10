The Seeger football team traveled to Clinton to face the South Vermillion Wildcats with the lead in the Wabash River Conference on the line.
Both the Patriots and their hosts were undefeated in conference play and the winner was assured of at least a share of the WRC title with one game remaining.
The entire first half of the contest was a defensive battle that saw both offenses have difficulty moving the ball.
In the first two quarters, Seeger never got the ball into Wildcat territory while South Vermillion only managed to reach the Patriot 17 once and then missed a field goal.
With the game scoreless at halftime, fans were saying, “Somebody has to do something.”
It was Seeger who got the ball to start the third quarter and they “did something.”
The team began to use more passing and what coach TJ Ragan called “attaching the edges” than they had in the first half and it was successful.
Quarterback Noah Stephen threw passes to Rayce Carr and to Hunter Thomas, handed off to Thomas and then ran in from a yard out for the first score of the game for a 6-0 when the extra point failed on a bad snap.
South Vermillion looked as if they might answer right away as they got a kickoff return out to midfield and then drove into Seeger territory before turning the ball over on downs, hindered by a pass breakup by Carr that prevented a probably touchdown.
The two teams then traded punts, with Carr returning the second one to the Seeger 41 from where Stephen threw to Landon Walker for 35 yards.
Thomas then ran twice, once for three yards, but the second for 35 yards and a touchdown and a 12-0 lead when the two-point try failed.
Up two scores, Seeger fans might have relaxed but the next play brought the tension back into the game as Dalton Payton returned the ensuing kickoff the length of the field for a 12-7 score after an extra point kick was good.
The Patriots then gave their fans more reasons to worry as their next drive was four plays that lost 17 yards and ended in a blocked punt.
That gave the South Vermillion the ball on the Seeger 25 and they took only four minutes to score to take a 15-12 lead after completing the two-point try.
Seeger got the ball back with 4:43 left in the game and they took eight plays to reach the Wildcat five-yard line with 40 seconds remaining.
After an incompletion, the Patriots gave the ball to Peyton Chinn, who said he had been injured in the first half, and the senior running back swept to the right and scored to make it 18-15 with 32 seconds left.
The three-point lead moved to four, and what turned out to be an important margin, on a kick by Cory Moore-Walker for a 19-15 score.
South Vermillion fell on a squibbed kickoff and in one play moved to the Patriot 26 thanks to a person foul on the visitors.
A completed pass reached the 19 before James Wolber and Riley Nern combined to sack the Wildcat quarterback for a yard loss, but one that forced South Vermillion into a timeout with 17.6 seconds left.
The Wildcats connected on another pass to the 14 with 8.1 seconds left and saw Seeger tip a pass on the next play for an incompletion that stopped the clock with 3.9 seconds left.
That is where the kick by Moore-Walker made the difference as the Wildcats would have lined up for a tying field goal if the margin had only been three, but instead they had to look to throw to the end zone.
That final play ended with Seeger swarming all over the South Vermillion quarterback for a sack that let the time run out and gave the Patriots the win.
After the game, Ragan said the team did not look at the win as giving them a share of the title, but rather as a chance to get better, “and they did” he exclaimed.
The Patriots will host North Vermillion on Friday and if they win, they will be the undisputed WRC champions.