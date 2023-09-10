If the Seeger and host Riverton Parke had played the entire game the way the first quarter started, the Panthers would have had to replace the grass between the forty-yard lines as neither team could muster much offense early.
It was not until the second half that Seeger was able to control the line of scrimmage and pull away for a 36-8 win.
Riverton Parke received the opening kickoff and on the first play from the Panther 41, the Patriots gifted their hosts five yards on an offside call.
It did not hurt the visitors as the Panthers went three-and-out and punted.
Seeger used the running of Hunter Thomas, and Tucker Herndon along with passes from Noah Stephen to Gus Frasch and Austin Thomas to move into Panther territory, but a pair of penalty flags set them back.
Finally, facing 4th-and-four, the Patriots turned the ball over on a pick – a play that would have been nullified if the pass had been complete as they were called for yet another penalty, this time for holding.
Riverton Parke then went three-and-out again and Seeger continued to run the ball, but barely got past the midfield stripe thanks to penalties on three of four plays in a row on the drive.
That led to a Seeger punt but for the third possession in a row, the Panthers could not find a first down and punted the ball right back.
Getting possession with 6:56 left in the second quarter, the Patriots finally reached the end zone on a drive, going 58 yards in seven plays capped off by a seven-yard touchdown run by Stephen.
The Patriots send out Chris Moody to kick the extra point, but after a penalty on the Panthers, the team chose to go for two and saw Herndon carry the ball over the line for an 8-0 lead.
Riverton Parke responded by using the talents of sophomore quarterback Collett Sanders who threw passes to Sean Vester and Kyle Price and then ran in for a touchdown from six yards out.
A two-point try by Price crossed the line and the game was tied at 8-8 with 1:25 left in the half.
Seeger went to the air in that final few seconds, but on their second play saw a pass picked off, allowing the hosts to run out the clock and go into the halftime break still tied at 8-all.
Things changed after the intermission as the Seeger running backs began to find holes that were not there in the first half.
Asked about this, Patriot coach TJ Ragan said the team made adjustments going into the third quarter.
“Our offensive line coach spoke to the players about believing in what they had been taught,” he explained, “and they went out and did it. That helped us move the ball better in the second half.”
Seeger took the kickoff with Landon Walker returning the ball to the Patriot 42 from where the team began to run through the holes created by the linemen.
Herndon and Hunter Thomas found yardage easier to come by and the latter runner carried on a counter for the last 17 yards to put the Patriots up 15-8 when Moody got a chance to kick the extra point.
Riverton Parke got only three plays in on their next drive before throwing a pick that put the ball on the Seeger 34.
Once again, Herndon and Thomas took turns running the ball with Stephen closing out the drive with a throw to Thomas good for a five-yard touchdown with the ensuing Moody kick making the score 22-8 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.
Riverton Parke again tried to use the skills of Sanders as he ran the ball for thirteen yards, threw passes for nine and seven but a dropped pass and a false-start penalty set back the Panther cause and the team turned the ball over on downs.
The Patriots continued to move the ball and eat up the clock as the game entered the fourth quarter with Thomas and Herndon doing most of the carrying, but then having Stephen throw to Walker for a 13-yard touchdown that made it 29-8 after a Moody extra point.
The hosts could not move the ball and turned it over after four plays with Seeger responding with a last scoring drive that made it 35-8, which became the final score as neither team could score again.
Ragan said his team was better focused in the second half and executed the way they should.
“Our offense played better in the second half,” he commented, “but our defense stuck to our game plan all night. This was a night where we could use our base defense, unlike our last two games where [the opponents] were mostly passing. Tonight the defense was simpler and our players did what we wanted.”