Riverton Parke traveled to face Seeger on the gridiron and fell to their foes by the score of 35-22, marking the 34th time in 35 games that the Panthers have fallen to the Patriots in football in the history of the two schools according to the visiting coaches.

Seeger took the early in the contest as they forced a Panther punt and then blocking it with freshman Kanin Hickman picking up the ball and running it back for a touchdown that, with the extra point by Cory Moore-Walker, made the score 7-0 with a little over three minutes gone in the game.

