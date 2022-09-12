Riverton Parke traveled to face Seeger on the gridiron and fell to their foes by the score of 35-22, marking the 34th time in 35 games that the Panthers have fallen to the Patriots in football in the history of the two schools according to the visiting coaches.
Seeger took the early in the contest as they forced a Panther punt and then blocking it with freshman Kanin Hickman picking up the ball and running it back for a touchdown that, with the extra point by Cory Moore-Walker, made the score 7-0 with a little over three minutes gone in the game.
Things got worse for Riverton Parke on their next possession as they lost their starting quarterback, Kyle Price, to a leg injury that had him on crutches on the sideline before seeing their drive stall and punting.
This time the punt was successful, but Seeger running backs Peyton Chinn and Rayce Carr took turns carrying the ball with quarterback Noah Stephen picking the final eight yards of the drive for second touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Derron Hazzard, perhaps the best athlete on the field for the Panthers, carried the ball about 80 percent of the time on the ensuing Riverton Parke possession.
His runs helped the visitors reach Seeger territory and drive toward the goal line, but the Patriot defense rose up and stopped the drive a yard short on a fourth-and-five to turn the ball over.
Seeger started moving the ball again, but a fumble recovered by Tory Oldham returned it to Riverton Parke.
Neither team could score in the remainder of the first half as the game became one of punt after punt with no one getting an edge from their kickers.
Seeger got the ball to start the third quarter and took only four plays to drive for another touchdown, even overcoming a 10-yard sack by Cameron Fellows of the Panthers.
The final play of that drive was a 59-yard pass from Stephen to Landon Walker to put the hosts up 21-0 with less than two minutes gone in the half.
The two team exchanged more punts before Riverton Parke finally had a scoring drive, one of 32 yards in three plays that ended with a 22-yard run by Michael Fellows for a 22-6 tally when the two-point try came up short.
Seeger came right back with a drive that included three big plays, a 23-yard run by Chinn, a 23-yard pass reception by Gus Frasch and a 24-yard touchdown throw from Stephen to Hunter Thomas that made it 26-6 late in the third quarter.
One play later, it was 26-12 as Hazzard return the following kickoff for a touchdown and then added a two-point run for a 26-14 score.
The Patriots then began to take time off the clock, keeping the ball on the ground letting Chinn, Carr and Stephen carry the ball for much of the drive.
Stephen eventually threw to Finnian McLain, but defender Ashton Lowry popped it out of his hands as the two players fell into the end zone.
That was followed by a dropped fourth-down pass to give the ball back to the Panthers with 8:53 left in the game.
The visitors drove into Seeger territory, getting to the six and facing fourth-and-goal from there.
As expected, Hazzard got the ball on the next play and broke through an initial tackle attempt before the combination of Thomas and James Wolber stopped him about half a yard shy of the goal line.
Chinn got to display his abilities on the next drive, breaking one run free for about 50 yards and then running the last ten for a touchdown and a 35-14 score with 52 seconds left.
The Patriots then relaxed and Riverton Parke took advantage to go 65 yards in 35 seconds for a final touchdown that caused the game to end 35-22.
Seeger coach T J Ragan spoke after the contest, saying, “The players know we have to get better. That’s what they said right after the game.”
He knows that as the third coach in two years for the Patriots that they are still trying to grow what he wants them to be.
Ragan closed by saying, “It’s not what we do, but who we are. It’s all about the DNA of the program. We want to become a winning program and we’ve started that.”