Seeger hosted North Vermillion on Friday with the Wabash River Conference title on the line.
The Patriots had earned a share of the title in defeating South Vermillion the week before, but a win over the visiting Falcons would give them the crown outright with a 7-0 conference record.
They succeeded in picking up the needed win, 33-18, but the players were not reveling in the victory – instead, they were looking ahead to their sectional opener with Rochester who is ranked #9 in the AP media poll and #12 – in a tie with Seeger – in the IFCA coaches’ poll.
“We didn’t celebrate the WRC last week or tonight,” Patriot running back Brody Ashby said after the game. “We just need to get ready for next week.”
Coaches always preach “one game at a time” with the Patriots coming into their game with North Vermillion only looking at the Falcons, not the future.
Seeger got the ball first with Landon Walker returning the opening kickoff into Falcon territory at the 48-yard-line.
Using a mix of runs by Peyton Chinn, Hunter Thomas and quarterback Noah Stephen, the Patriots drove to the North Vermillion five before turning the ball over on downs as the Falcons stopped a fourth-and-one run.
The visitors went nowhere in three plays, punted and saw Seeger get great field position on the Falcon 31.
Seven plays later, including converting a fourth-and-one, the Patriots led 6-0 after Jerome White blocked the extra point kick.
North Vermillion responded on their next drive with a 10-play drive that ended two minutes into the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run by White who not only ran on the drive, but threw to Andrew Botner and Daniel Woody.
Finnian McLain gathered in the ensuing kickoff for the Patriots and then Stephen threw to Rayce Carr for a 76-yard gain to the Falcon four.
Chinn carried the final few yards to put Seeger up 14-0 after Stephen threw to Carr for a two-point conversion.
Then came one of the three plays that helped the Patriots win the contest as Carr picked off a pass and returned it into Falcon territory.
Stephen threw to Carr, Ashby, Chinn and then Landon Walker for a 35-yard touchdown that, when Cory Moore-Walker kicked the extra point, made the score 21-7 midway through the second period.
North Vermillion came right back with Botner and White running and the latter throwing to Matthew Dawson with one last run by White to make it 21-12 when the two-point try came up short.
Seeger would go on to add one more touchdown before the half to lead 27-12 with the final play being a pass to Carr from 22 yards out.
The Falcons got the ball to start the third quarter, went three-and-out and punted with the hosts going 70 yards in five plays for a touchdown with the fifth play being a 50-yard run by Chinn to make the score 33-12 after White blocked his second kick of the game.
North Vermillion got the ball on their own 16 and primarily ran it with White carrying, but he also threw to Owen Burns for a 15-yard gain only to eventually throw an incompletion on fourth-and-four from the Patriot six – the second key play in the game.
Seeger moved the ball half the length of the field, punted and saw the Falcons again begin to move the ball, reaching the Patriot ten only to come up short on a fourth-and-two – the third key play of the game.
Those three plays nullified a potential 21 points in a game the visitors lost by 15.
The hosts got the ball, could not move it and punted, with North Vermillion racing down the field to score another touchdown on a 20-yard pass to Woody for 33-18 score after the two-point pass was picked off.
Neither team scored after that so the Patriots picked up the WRC-clinching win.
Brian Crabtree, the North Vermillion head coach, was disappointed with the outcome, knowing that his team missed three good chances to score and saying, “We could have played better. We made some costly errors. We have to become more consistent on offense.”
Thomas said the wind made passing difficult for the Patriots, so they ran the ball more, adding, “We knew their defense versus our offense so we got what we could get out there.”
Teammate Chinn, who ran for 161 yards on the night, agreed with Ashby about not getting excited over winning the first WRC football title for the Patriots since 2006, saying his team played their own game against the Falcons.
“We do our stuff out there,” he explained. “We control what we can control and don’t worry about what we can’t.”
Seeger (7-2) will host Rochester (8-1) in the opening round of Sectional 34 in a game where the Patriots find themselves nine-point underdogs according to the Sagarin ratings.