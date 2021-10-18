North Vermillion hosted Seeger in Football on Friday and came away with a hard-fought 14-7 win that saw all the scoring from both teams come on big plays with the remainder of the contest being a grind-it-out battle in the middle of the field.
Seeger took the opening kickoff and went three-and-out, punting the ball to North Vermillion with the Falcons gaining possession a yard inside their territory.
In three plays, they moved to the Patriot 39 on three runs and then kept the ball on the ground for a fourth, only to see Peyton Chinn of Seeger pull the out of the hands of the and carry the ball back across midfield to the end zone for what would be a 7-0 with over eight minutes left in the quarter.
A three-and-out followed for both teams, but then North Vermillion scored on a 61-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jerome White to Landon Naylor with four minutes left in the quarter.
The Falcons looked to tie the game at 7-all, but a bad snap led to no kick but rather a run that never got the ball back the line of scrimmage so the score remained 7-6.
Fumbles and punts dominated the remainder of the quarter, but the Patriots made a big drive into the second quarter.
The visitors ran off 16 plays to reach the Falcon 14 only to have a penalty call that moved them back to the 24.
Facing 4th-and-21, Patriot quarterback Noah Stephen scrambled to try to find a receiver but it was Weston Rowe who found him instead for an eight-yard sack to turn the ball back over to the Falcons.
Two plays later, White again found Naylor, this time for 62 yards and the go-ahead touchdown for a 12-7 lead.
North Vermillion converted the two-point try that made the score 14-7 in their favor with 6:48 left in the first half and then the game settled down into one futile drive after another.
Seeger used a mix of runs by Chinn and passes to Rayce Carr to move into Falcon territory, but the Falcon defense stiffened and the Patriots turned the ball over on downs.
The hosts went three-and-out and punted with the Patriots then going to the air to Carr and Cam Ford before changing to Brock Thomason at quarterback.
Seeger moved the ball but a procedure penalty and pass breakup by Owen Burns killed the drive and halftime arrived with the score still 14-7.
“We had our chances tonight,” said Patriot coach Brandon Ruemler, “but we made too many penalties and too many mistakes.”
After the intermission, North Vermillion got the ball and drove a dozen plays to the Seeger 35 from where they faced fourth-and-twelve.
White threw a deep pass toward the end zone and it was picked off by Ford for the Patriots who was immediately tackled by Naylor, the intended target of the throw.
Sideline comments from the North Vermillion staff showed their confidence in their team as they shouted “It’s okay. It’s as good as a punt.”
The rain started to fall heavily enough to impact the game at that point and neither team was able to move the ball until into the fourth quarter as, once again, punts and fumbles ruled.
Seeger drove into Falcon territory, punted and got the ball back on the 17 after a fumble by North Vermillion.
Right from the start, a penalty on the first snap sent the Patriots backward and they never got closer than the Falcon ten from where White broke up a pass aimed at Carr on fourth down to turn the ball over again.
North Vermillion, get the ball back with 5:56 left in the game, used a 21-yard run by White to get out of the shadow of their goalposts and then repeatedly ran him and Carter Edney to pick up enough first downs to run out the clock and claim the victory.
“The difference in this game was a couple of big plays,” Ruemler said. “We played hard and moved the ball some, but we need to do a better job of picking up yards.”
Falcon head coach Brian Crabtree headed off to senior night festivities right after the game, so he turned the post-game interview over to defensive coach Ben Blank, commenting “the defense won the game anyway.”
Blank said the coaches knew Seeger was a strong team and they challenged the players to match the Patriot physicality.
“We told them what they would be facing and they responded,” he said. “We had to win first down and second down if we wanted to win the game and we did that.”
Speaking of his defense, Blank said that the front eight “played really, really well, particularly in keeping #41 [Chinn] from getting the 200 or so yards he’d been getting almost every game.”
Blank noted that the team had made adjustments throughout the game as they began to get an understanding of what Seeger was trying to do.
“We moved a couple of guys like Cody Tryon on coverage and changed the attack by Weston Rowe on their tight ends and it paid off,” he explained. “Some of the young kids are beginning to understand what football is all about. They are making plays they couldn’t have made last year or early in the season.”
Next week North Vermillion travels to South Putnam for 1A sectional play while Seeger hosts Speedway at 2A.