The game did not start the way the North Vermillion football coaches wanted it to start when their team traveled to Rockville to face Parke Heritage.
The Falcons drove the length of the field using carries by quarterback Jerome White and running back Cody Tryon to take a 6-0 lead with just over two minutes gone in the game, but then things went wrong for the visitors.
A breakdown in coverage allowed the Wolves to complete a 55-yard pass to the 1/2-yard line and then score to lead 8-6.
North Vermillion went nowhere on their next drive and turned the ball over on downs with Parke Heritage pitching the ball to a runner who broke free for a 72-yard touchdown run and a 16-6 lead with about three-and-a-half minutes left in the first quarter.
“That’s been a problem this year – coming out slow”, Falcon head coach Brian Crabtree said about the start. “We’ve got to fix that. You’d think if you wanted to play this game, you’d come out with passion, but we don’t.”
On their next drive, the Falcons gave the ball repeatedly to Andrew Botner and the sophomore moved the ball to the Parke Heritage 19 from where White carried for both a touchdown and then a two-point conversion to bring his team to within two points at 16-14.
An inadvertent onside kick followed and the ball was recovered by Wyatt Walters who carried it to the Parke Heritage 20 only to find out – as did many of us in attendance – that you cannot advance a recovered onside kick.
The Falcons went back to the recovery point and began to give the ball to White who moved it to the Wolves’ eleven from where he threw to Matthew Dawson for a touchdown that made it 20-16 in favor of the visitors with 19 seconds left in the first quarter.
Parke Heritage could not pick up a first down, punted and the Falcons got the ball at midfield from where White ran 48 yards and then gave the ball to Tryon for the final two and the touchdown that put the team up 26-16.
The hosts had a solid drive on their next possession, getting a gift of a personal foul penalty on North Vermillion and then a 27-yard catch where Tryon tipped the Wolves’ pass but it fell into the hands of the receiver.
That setup another big play by the Falcons as Atticus Blank picked off a pass and ran it back 62 yards for a touchdown with the big defensive lineman breaking tackles and avoiding others on his way to the end zone and a 34-16 score.
The visitors added two more touchdowns before the half, one on a Botner run and one on a pass to Jared Pruitt for a 48-16 total going into the intermission.
The hosts completed one big pass to move into North Vermillion territory to start the third quarter, but a pair of incompletions cause the team to turn the ball over on downs.
North Vermillion took the ball and on their second play of the drive saw White throw to Daniel Woody for a 72-yard catch and run touchdown that made it 55-16.
That 39-point margin trigged the running clock and North Vermillion put in their junior varsity players for the remainder of the contest with no one scoring as the clock raced to the end of game.
Crabtree reiterated that his team came out flat and that they needed to find energy early in the game if they wanted to be in position to win their next two games (with Fountain Central and at Seeger).
“We got better this week after we lost to Riverton Parke (two weeks earlier),” he said, “but we’ve got to keep improving to get ready for the tournament.”