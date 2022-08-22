North Vermillion hosted North Central (Farmersburg) on Friday night and came away with a 27-16 win over the Thunderbirds.
The Falcons scored on their first four possessions and then hung on with solid defensive play to pick up the victory.
The hosts received the opening kickoff, drove 68 yards in six plays for a touchdown capped off by a pass from Jerome White to Daniel Woody and led 7-0 with just over two minutes gone in the game.
North Central came right back on the ensuing kickoff with a 76-yard return for a touchdown that, with a two-point conversion, put the T-birds on top 8-7.
Cody Tryon ran 37 yards on the next Falcon play and then White again threw to Woody, this time for 27 yards and another touchdown that made it 14-7 in favor of the hosts.
The visitors then moved the ball to midfield, could go no further and punted.
North Vermillion took the ball on their own 25-yard line and ran off what may become their longest possession of the season in terms of plays as they used 20 of them in 7:26 to drive down and score to lead 20-8 when the extra point was wide right.
North Central responded with a 12-play drive of their own, good for a touchdown and two-point conversion that pulled them within four a 20-16.
On their fourth possession, the Falcons went 55 yards with Tryon running in from a yard out and Eli Peaslee kicking the extra point to make it 27-16.
Neither team would score again.
The visitors got the ball to start the second half and moved to the Falcon 22 before fumbling the ball with Aidan Hinchee recovering for North Vermillion.
“Aiden doesn’t always get his name out there,” Falcon head coach Brian Crabtree said. “He makes plays [for us].”
The Falcons ended up having to punt and then the Thunderbirds tried to do the same – thanks in part to a pass breakup by linebacker Matthew Dawson – but a bad snap over the head of the punter gave the ball to North Vermillion on the T-bird 48.
A penalty killed that Falcon drive and the team punted again.
Now in the fourth quarter, North Central again began to drive, reaching the Falcon four-yard line.
Faced with a fourth-and-goal, the Thunderbirds gave the ball to one of their backs and he ran straight into Atticus Blank who stuffed him to turn the ball over on downs to the Falcons.
North Vermillion was able to run out the clock from there to seal the win.
“I thought they ran up more yards on us than they did,” Crabtree said after finding out the visitors had only 149 yards on the ground and one pass good for five yards. “I guess we did a better job than I realized. We only gave up one touchdown on defense.”
In discussing his team, Crabtree always talks about the bad as well as the good things his squad does, noting in this contest that they had too many penalties, but attributing them to a combination off effort and it having been game one of the season.
He closed by saying his team would have to clean things up in preparation for hosting 2A #5 Linton-Stockton in their next game.