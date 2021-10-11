Fountain Central hosted North Vermillion in football on Friday and fell to the Falcons by the score of 34-14.
If you had been an observer of the game but not a fan of one of the teams, you saw a very entertaining contest with a little of everything including big plays, fumbles, interceptions and penalties where the final score did not reflect the closeness of the contest.
Falcon head coach Brian Crabtree put it well when he said, “They are a scrappy team, always playing hard. You’re never really in control until the final seconds are gone.”
Fountain Central got the ball first and on that drive, they got good runs from senior Austin Pickett, junior Owen Acton and quarterback AJ Hall along with a completion to Acton.
However, both teams picked up holding penalties on that Mustang possession with the second one on Fountain Central killing their drive and forcing a punt.
North Vermillion took over, had quarterback Jerome White run with it and then throw to Carter Edney for a 48-yard pass-and-catch good for a touchdown.
Edney kicked the extra point to make the score 7-0 with just under eight minutes left in the first quarter.
The Mustangs responded with a touchdown drive of their own, capped off by a leaping catch in the end zone by Isaac Gayler which, along with a Brian Chirinos extra point, tied the game at 7-all with 4:16 left in the first quarter.
The next three possessions by each team did little more than wear out the grass between the 20’s as the squads either turned the ball over with a punt or on downs.
Getting the ball back with 4:18 left in the half, the Falcons let White keep the ball and run 60 yards for a touchdown that, with Edney’s extra point, put the visitors up 14-7.
After a three-and-out by the Mustangs, the Falcons added to their lead with an even bigger play, a pass from White to Cody Tryon where the sophomore went 76 yards for a touchdown and a 20-7 score when the snap on the extra point try was bobbled.
Fountain Central tried to answer, getting a 42-yard pass play from Hall to Gayler, but the Mustangs eventually turned the ball over on downs when a run picked up only one of three needed yards on fourth down.
After the halftime break, North Vermillion started with the ball, but could not move it despite a holding penalty on the Mustangs.
Fountain Central then moved right down the field, with yet another big play, a 45-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Layne Lynch.
After Chirinos kicked the extra point, the 20-14 total pulled the Mustangs within one score with just over three minutes gone in the third period.
Two big defensive plays by Fountain Central stymied the Falcons on their next drive as first Acton sacked White for a three-yard loss and then Gayler picked off a pass with a leaping grab.
The Mustangs gave the ball back two plays later when a tipped pass fell into the hand of Tryon for the Falcons after which the visitors drove half the length of the field for a touchdown with White going the final 19 yards to make it 27-14 after the extra point with 4:01 left in the third quarter.
About four minutes into the fourth quarter, North Vermillion ran White and Jon Martin for another touchdown that made the final score 34-14 when the next two possessions ended in fumbles recovered by the opponent.
Tryon fell on a Mustang fumble and then Gayler landed on a fumbled punt attempt by the Falcons.
On the next Fountain Central series, Landen Baker of the Falcons picked off a Mustang pass and the visitors were able to run out the clock for the 34-14 win.
It was a frustrating night for Mustang head coach Ryan Hall who repeated what he said earlier in the season about “If we can’t run we can’t win” and then said it was partly because they were without “our best player” in Luke Foxworthy who is hoping to recover from an ACL tear without having to have season-ending surgery.
Hall said his team had offensive opportunities, but didn’t convert them leading to the defense wearing out late in the game.
Crabtree call the sequence where the Mustangs pulled within six points as “too close for comfort” but that his team has slowly built confidence this season and was able to deal with the situation.
“They were doing some things and we adjusted to them – that’s our coaches, not me – and the players did what we asked,” he explained. “We’re just working to continue to improve and we saw some tonight.”