It was an offensive frenzy when North Vermillion visited the Covington Trojans and came away with a 57-36 victory in a game that saw six touchdowns in the third quarter alone.
Defenses made some big plays, but not enough to slow down their opponents in a contest that had both head coaches complaining of “inconsistent play” by their teams.
This was shown on the first play from scrimmage as the Falcons received the opening kickoff and then fumbled the ball on their first snap of the night.
Aiden Hinchee fell on it to keep it in the possession of the visitors who then went on to score seven plays later when quarterback Jerome White ran into the end zone from twelve yards out to make it 7-0 after an Elijah Peaslee extra point.
The Falcons then opted to try an onside kick and the play worked as Owen Burns dove on the ball just as Coy Martin of Covington was ready to pounce on it.
The visitors were unable to take advantage of the recovery, but after an exchange of punts, they got the ball near midfield and three plays later saw White run 52 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 score.
Covington got the ball back, but a dropped pass led to another punt and the Falcons took advantage to score four minutes into the second period for a 20-0 lead.
The Trojans then went deep into the playbook and dug out a trick play that saw quarterback Wyatt Moncrief throw a lateral to Cian Moore who passed downfield to Dane Gerling for a 68-yard touchdown play that made it 20-6 when the extra point was wide.
After that one-play Covington touchdown, North Vermillion matched the Trojans as Cody Tryon returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD that made it 27-6.
Two plays later, Burns made another big defensive play, falling on a Covington fumble and that recovery led to another Falcon touchdown as White ran the ball in from five yards out to make it 33-6 with 5:24 left in the half.
Covington fell on the ball on the second onside try by the Falcons, getting the ball on their own 38 and setting up a 62-yard pass play from Moncrief to Duncan Keller for a 33-12 game after the extra point was wide.
North Vermillion started their next possession with a fourteen-yard gain on a pass from White to Matthew Dawson, but the possession would end on the Trojan three when the visitors were only able to pick up two yards on fourth-and-four from the five.
Two good defensive plays, a pass breakup by Wyatt Walters and a sack by Burns, kept Covington penned up in their own end as the half drew to a close with the score 33-12 in favor of the Falcons.
Covington coach Michael Cross was not happy with the play of his team in the first half, saying, “We weren’t in rhythm. We have found we are a second half team as far as points because we adjust things at halftime.”
Those adjustments helped the Trojan offense in a third quarter that saw both teams score three times.
Covington opened with a nine-play drive that saw passes from Moncrief to Gerling, Keller, Moore and Nevin Goodwin along with runs by Jonas Burris-Bunch to make it 33-18 with not quite five minutes gone in the third quarter.
The Trojans got the ball back three plays later when Moore picked off a pass and two plays later, Covington scored again to make it 33-24 with 5:37 left in the third quarter.
A kickoff out of bounds followed and the Falcons took advantage to score quickly on a 37-yard run by White and a two-point run by Tryon that made it 41-24 with 5:18 left in the period.
Covington came back with a five-play touchdown possession capped off by a 32-yard pass from Moncrief to Keller that made it 41-30 with 2:55 remaining in the third quarter.
The Falcons responded with a two-play touchdown that saw White throw to Tryon for 18 yards and then a second one good for 35 and the score for a 49-30 tally with 2:55 left after Tryon also ran the two-point play.
The rest of the quarter saw Covington drive for another touchdown – the sixth of the period – despite a six-yard sack from Andrew Botner of the Falcons.
That score made it 49-36 going into the fourth quarter.
In that period, the Falcons stopped a Trojan drive when Daniel Woody picked off a pass, with the interception leading one last North Vermillion score on a two-yard run by Botner and a two-point run by Tryon to make the final 57-36.
Falcon coach Brian Crabtree said he would “never complain if we’re in the 50s on offense,” but then he added that his team could have played better, saying “We made too many mistakes that we’ve got to clean up.”
Cross said his team is still improving, explaining, “We’re still finding out who we want out there to be able to run a ‘fast’ offense,” and then adding that the second half showed his team’s ability to move the ball quickly.
Both coaches closed by saying their teams would have to play better in order to pick up a win next Friday as North Vermillion hosts South Vermillion and Covington travels to Fountain Central.