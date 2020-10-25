Horvath runs wild as Purdue rallies to beat Iowa in season opener, 24-20

WEST LAFAYETTE — Maybe 2020 won’t be such a bad year after all.
David Bell snared three touchdown passes, including the game winner with 2:15 left to play, and Zander Horvath ran wild on the Ross-Ade Stadium turf as the Boilermakers won its season opener in come-from-behind fashion, 24-20, over Iowa on Saturday.
The last time Purdue won its season opener was 2016 when it defeated Eastern Kentucky, 45-24.
The Boilermakers (1-0) were without head coach Jeff Brohm, who earlier in the week tested positive for COVID-19, and the team announced Friday that star receiver Rondale Moore would not play against the Hawkeyes.
Jeff Brohm’s brother, Brian, served as acting head coach. It was his first time coaching from the sideline since the assistant coach (co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks) usually spends game days high above the field in the press box.
“I had a ton of fun. I really enjoyed making the calls,” he said. “I felt pretty comfortable right off the bat, to be honest. I felt like I was seeing the field well. I really didn’t have to work into it. It felt good from the get-go.”
Brohm said he was impressed with his team’s overall play, despite the challenges of not having its head coach and start player available to help.
“I think this is a great start,” he said. “It shows the resiliency of our team. But at the same it, it’s one game, so we have to look forward to the next one and enjoy this one tonight.”
Purdue sports a much different look than it has the past two seasons. Most notably, the Boilermakers seem to have found a groove with its running game.
Horvath led the way Saturday with 129 yards on 21 carries, including a key third-and-two conversion at the 4:00 mark of the fourth quarter that kept the Boilers’ final scoring drive alive.
Horvath’s aggressive running seemed to provide a spark for the rest of the team.
Case in point: Horvath had a highlight-reel 33-yard run early in the second half during which he hurdled a would-be Iowa tackler along the left sideline.
He also nicked up the Iowa defense for several runs of between 11 and 15 yards — including an 11-yard dash shortly after converting the third-and-two play late in the game — to set up the game-winning scoring toss to Bell.
“The last drive was really special,” Brohm said. “We were able to run the football respectably in the fourth quarter. Zander and the offensive line did a great job of making that happen.”
Bell said Horvath’s running lifted some pressure off him and the rest of the Boilers’ receiving corps.
“It opened up the passing game for us,” he said.
For what it’s worth, Bell sparkled just as brightly for Purdue. His touchdown catches were for nine, 11 and six yards. During the Boilers’ second scoring drive, he caught four passes for 49 yards and finished the game with 13 catches for 121 yards — the second consecutive time the Indianapolis native has had 13 catches against the Hawkeyes.
“David Bell is special. He can do it all,” Brohm said. “He can play in the slot, he can play outside, he can make contested catches … he’s really able to do everything from the receiver position. We’re just really lucky to have him.”
Quarterback Aidan O’Connell earned the start behind center for Purdue. He completed 31 of 50 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Oh, and Saturday’s comeback win was the third in the last five games for the walk-on signal caller.
During the postgame press conference, O’Connell was more concerned about tossing the two interceptions than his personal best performance.
“The first one was just me trying to force something up the seam. In that situation, I just need to find another person to throw it to or check down and throw it away,” he said. “The second one was just a bad throw.”
Still, Brohm said O’Connell remained calm under pressure and performed when it mattered most.
“He didn’t do everything perfect, but when it came to crunch time, he performed,” he said.
Iowa outgained Purdue, 460-386, in total yards, but the Hawkeyes were flagged 10 times for 100 yards in penalties. By contrast, Purdue had three penalties for 21 yards. Iowa finished 4-of-13 on third down and committed two turnovers, both in Purdue territory.
“We did a lot of good things, positive, good plays and good play, but there is a lot we have to work on,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “In particular, turning the ball over, penalties — half of the penalties were major, more than five yards.”
Ferentz also lamented Horvath’s running against the Hawkeyes’ defense.
“We let (Horvath) get going in the second half. They ran it well in the second half. We’re going to see a lot off the film to teach off of, situational football and all three phases.”
Letting Horvath run rampant, Brohm said, was one of the keys to balancing Purdue’s offensive attack.
“Iowa was trying to play the pass quite a bit and daring us to run the ball,” he said. “For us to be able to (run) and do it effectively started to open the passing game for us.”
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 22 of 39 passes for 265 yards. He didn’t toss a touchdown pass, nor did he throw an interception.
Tyler Goodson led the Hawkeyes with 77 yards on 16 carries, while Mekhi Sargent added 71 yards on 11 totes and a score.
Petras evenly spread the wealth among his receiving corps, with Sam LaPorta grabbing five passes for 71, Goodson snagging five passes for 59 yards and Nico Ragaini hauling in four passes for 61 yards.
Defensively, linebacker Jaylan Alexander led the Purdue defense with 10 tackles and forced a fumble. George Karlaftis recorded his eighth career sack in 13 games.
The Boilers also recovered a fumble after Iowa entered the red zone in the first quarter. It was forced by Jalen Graham and recovered by Brennan Thieneman.
Jack Koerner paced Iowa with 13 tackles, including nine solo stops. Nick Niemann had eight solo tackles, while Riley Moss and Daviyon Nixon had seven stops apiece.
Barrington Wade and Matt Hankins both had interceptions for Iowa.
Purdue returns to action Oct. 31 when it travels to Champaign, Ill., for a noon ET kickoff with the Illini.
Iowa will host Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game will be televised on ESPN.