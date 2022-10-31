Fountain Central hosted Park Tudor in a 1A Sectional 42 football semifinal on Friday with the Mustangs being a three-touchdown underdog coming into the contest.
That might have meant a one-sided, boring football but not on this night as the hosts gave the Panthers all they could handle before falling 42-26.
It was a night of punch and counterpunch as the two teams took turns scoring for much of the contest.
“We played with them toe-to-toe,” Herb King, the Mustang head coach said. “A few plays here and there were the difference – a matter of inches at times.”
The game started with Park Tudor having the ball and they took only seven plays to take a 7-0 lead in a drive that featured big runs by quarterback DJ Gordon.
Giving up a quick score to a top-15 team might have discouraged some teams, but Fountain Central came right back with points of their own.
The team had a 12-play drive that chewed up over five minutes on the clock as the Mustangs also featured their quarterback, Owen Acton, running the ball to make it 7-6 when the two-point try came up short.
Park Tudor showed their versatility on their next drive, going to the air to open things up and then getting 39-yard run for a touchdown from Jonathan Harris and a 14-6 score.
Counterpunch number two was another touchdown for the Mustangs, this one on a 46-yard run by Acton after carries by Luke Foxworthy and Dawson Blue moved the ball across midfield.
Up 14-12 as the second quarter started, the visitors added another touchdown for a 21-12 lead, but this time, Fountain Central had no answer as they could only pick up one first down on their next possession and were forced to punt when faced with 4th-and-six from their own 34.
The Mustangs spurned a gift on the next Panther possession as the visitors fumbled the ball away on their own 21, but Fountain Central could only advance it 14 yards before moving backward on a couple of runs.
The next two plays were incomplete passes, so the ball went back to the Park Tudor who, this time, continued to display their offensive prowess to take a 28-12 lead into halftime.
Fountain Central closed the gap to eight as they got the ball back to start the third quarter and saw Acton, Blue and Foxworthy combine for a touchdown and two-point play.
Park Tudor changed up again, going to the air on almost every play, grinding out a drive that saw them complete third- and fourth-down passes with just enough length to get new first downs.
They scored to make it 35-20 with ten seconds left in the third quarter.
Fountain Central recovered an attempted onside kick by the Panthers and then saw Blue streak for a 42-yard gain as the period ended.
Five plays into the final quarter, the Mustangs completed yet another counterpunch as Acton scored his fourth touchdown of the game for a 35-26 tally when the two-point try failed.
The Mustang defense rose up and force Park Tudor into their first punt of the game on their next possession, but the visitors had used up half of the quarter, forcing King into changing his attack.
“I didn’t want to pass, but with the clock at about six minutes, I didn’t have a choice,” King said.
Three plays into their next drive, Acton was intercepted by a Panther defender who was falling down as he caught the ball, leading King to say, “If he doesn’t pick it, we’ve got a touchdown.”
Instead, the visitors added one more score for a 42-26 lead with Paige Dill kicking her sixth extra point for the Panthers.
Dill, a fall two-sport athlete, would go on the following day to help her school win the 1A State Championship in girls’ soccer.
Fountain Central tried yet again for a response to the score, but they came up a yard short on fourth down and the visitors were able to run out the clock for the win.
King spoke about the game, saying, “I think we did everything we could out there. We were just inches away from what we wanted to do. I can’t fault our effort tonight.”
He praised his seniors, saying they were a class that led by example and helped get the team to where they “could play against a top-ranked team and expect to win.”
Despite the final 4-7 record, King called the season a success after taking over a program that had won only four games in the past three years combined, saying, “We got drastically better this season, especially late. We’re starting to build something here and we’ve got a good eighth-grade class coming in. I’m looking forward to it.”