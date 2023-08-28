The Fountain Central football team evened their season record at 1-1 on Friday by hosting and defeating Crawfordsville 28-12.
The Mustangs used a dominating ground game led by two one-hundred-plus rushers in Dawson Blue (144 yards and 3 touchdowns) and Owen Acton (125 yards).
Fountain Central did go to the air when they needed to do so with freshman Eli Foxworthy completing six of seven passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.
The opening drive saw the hosts drive 63 yards in nine plays with Blue and Acton doing most of the carrying in the five-plus minute drive that culminated in a four-yard TD run by Blue and an extra point kick by Uriah Wildman for a 7-0 lead.
Crawfordsville tried to respond, but ran into a tough Mustang defense with Kyle Slinker leading way on the first play with a tackle for loss.
The Athenians could not pick up a first down and turned the ball over on their own 34.
Twelve plays and six minutes later, it was 14-0 with Foxworthy running once, passing once to Acton and then letting the senior running back pick up gains on every play and ending with a one-yard touchdown run.
Fountain Central head coach Herb King gave credit to his offensive line for the way the team was able to move the ball.
“We have an experienced offensive line – not a lot of them, but enough that we could keep them fresh,” he explained, “and they dominated out there.”
On the second Crawfordsville possession, they team picked up a first down by converting a 4th-and-one, but three plays later, they failed gain enough on 4th-and-four and gave the ball back to the Mustangs.
This time it took Fountain Central only three plays to score.
Foxworthy threw to Acton for two yards, the latter ran for three more and then Foxworthy hit Isaac Gayler down the left sideline for a 59-yard touchdown.
“I though Eli threw well tonight,” said King. “He didn’t throw much, but he was composed and on target out there.”
After an encroachment penalty on the Athenians on the extra point try, King sent in his regular office and Acton scored to make it 22-0 with less than three minutes gone in the second quarter.
On their ensuing possession, Crawfordsville finally began to move the ball with regularity, getting a good kickoff return out to the 41 and driving for a touchdown in 13 plays to trail 22-6 when the extra point snap was bad and Gayler picked off the holder’s pass into the end zone.
Fountain Central looked as if they would add to their lead before halftime as Blue made a good kickoff return, Acton had several carries of five-plus yards and Foxworthy connected with Gayler, but a lost fumble ended the drive.
The third quarter stared with an eight-play drive by the visitors that ended on an incompletion on fourth-and-eleven, but a penalty stalled the ensuing Mustang drive to give the ball back to Crawfordsville.
This time the visitors started with a big play good for 53 yards and followed up with three runs to pull within ten at 22-12 when the two-point try failed.
Fountain Central responded with a big-play touchdown of their own when Blue broke up the middle for a 55-yard run that made it 28-12 when the extra point missed.
The remainder of the game saw both teams move the ball but fail to score.
Crawfordsville got the ball to the Fountain Central 22 with just over three minutes gone in the fourth quarter, but Foxworthy picked off an errant pass to end the threat.
Getting the ball back with 8:26 left in the game, Fountain Central went to their ground game using, Blue, Acton and then sophomore JD Allen to eat up the remainder of the fourth quarter to win 28-12
“We controlled the tempo. We controlled the line of scrimmage,” King said. “We’re playing better this year, but we need to keep improving. We’ll do that.”