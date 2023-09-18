Football is a game of numbers and when Fountain Central hosted Attica on Friday night, the Mustangs had a decided numerical advantage – both in terms of player count and player experience.
Fountain Central had 34 players on their roster including 10 seniors while the Red Ramblers had 20 players dressed with seven seniors on the squad.
The difference between the two teams showed itself on the opening kickoff when JD Allen returned the ball to the Attica ten from where Owen Acton ran it across for a 7-0 lead after Uriah Wildman kicked the extra point with 18 seconds gone in the contest.
Attica got the ball and quarterback Dane Goris tried to go to the air, but on two of the three plays of the drive there were more Mustang players in the backfield than Ramblers, leading to two sacks.
After a punt, the Mustangs took four plays to score again with Acton and Dawson Blue carrying the ball with the latter scoring from 38 yards out for a 14-0 tally.
Attica threw incomplete, had a flag for offsides and then threw a pick to Isaac Gayler.
Fountain Central quarterback Eli Foxworthy then threw his only pass of the game and it looked like it would go for a big gain, but the receiver dropped the ball.
It did not matter as on the next play, Acton ran 60 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 score.
Attica had two sacks and an incompletion on their next drive, punted and saw the Mustangs run three plays with Allen scoring from 15 yards out to make it 28-0.
The next Rambler drive was the same, two sacks and an incompletion and the ensuing punt led Fountain Central to get the ball near midfield from where they scored in four plays with Allen finishing things off with a one-yard run.
The Ramblers ran Goris for no yards and then threw a pick to Brandon Pigg of the Mustangs.
Four runs by Lincoln Hoffa followed, with the last one going six yards for a score that after the Wildman extra point made it 42-0.
Kyler Stamper made a good return of the kickoff for Attica, but Acton picked off a pass on the next play and ran it into the end zone for a 48-0 lead.
Andrew Mendoza, who would later be named Homecoming King, ran the ball on the two-point play to make it 50-0 as the first quarter ended on that play.
With the start of the second period, Fountain Central began to use their reserve players and Attica was able to pick up their first first-down of the game thanks to a pass from Goris to Luke Blankenship and a run from Goris, but the drive faltered and the Ramblers turned the ball over on downs.
Fountain Central then saw freshman running back Dakota Willoughby close out the next drive with a two-yard run for a score that made it 57-0 midway through the second period.
Attica completed a pass to Tristen Miller, but the next two throws were incomplete and the team punted.
The Mustangs drove to the Attica 16 and tried a field goal that missed with the Ramblers then getting the ball on their own 20.
Passes from Goris to Miller, Blankenship and Farrell along with a draw play by Goris allowed the Ramblers to reach the scoreboard for a 57-6 halftime tally when the two-point run came up short.
The margin in the game caused the second half to be played with a running clock and Mustang head coach Herb King decided to play his junior varsity for both the third and fourth quarters.
That allowed those players to gain some experience but it also meant that the Mustangs did not have enough players with enough eligible quarters to play a Monday JV contest.
Attica got the ball to open the third quarter and saw Goris scramble for four yards and then hit Caleb Crowder for a nice gain, but a drop and an incompletion on the next two plays turned the ball over on downs.
Fountain Central again drove into Attica territory and tried a field goal but the Ramblers blocked the kick and took over on their 30.
Goris then threw to Blankenship and Crowder, recovered a fumble and then tossed a pass to Blankenship for a 6-yard touchdown that made it 57-12.
Fountain Central kept the ball on the ground on their next possession with Caylum Wills and Paul Adams doing the legwork with the latter scoring from a yard out to make it 64-12 after Wildman kicked his seventh extra point of the night.
Attica had one last chance to score as Landon Snowden made a good return of the ensuing kickoff and then Goris threw to Farrell down the right sideline with the receiver catching the ball on about the five but being knocked out of bounds by Adams on the half-yard line as the horn sounded to end the game.
King said his team “overwhelmed them on both sides of the ball” and “did what we had to do in the first quarter” but that he did not want to embarrass the Ramblers and went to his backup and JV players from that point on.
Attica showed their potential for the upcoming years as they were more than able to hold their own against the Mustang JV – a matchup that more truly reflected the Rambler team experience than did the first quarter.