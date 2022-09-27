Fountain Central traveled to Seeger for football on Friday night and the visiting Mustangs came up just short – a yard short – of picking up a win.
Instead, it was the Patriots who came away with a 28-27 victory to remain undefeated in the Wabash River Conference thanks to a defensive stand reminiscent of one two weeks earlier that helped shut down Riverton Parke.
With about five minutes left in the game, Fountain Central drove to the Patriot five-yard line and faced a fourth-and-goal from there.
The Mustangs had started the drive on their own 27 and had used up over six minutes, beginning in third quarter, to move 68 yards to threaten the Seeger goal line.
In that span, Owen Acton had carried the ball on ten of the thirteen Mustang plays with Luke Foxworthy running the other three.
Given that drive history, it came as no surprise to anyone that Acton would be called on again to try for the go-ahead touchdown.
He rolled right and got past one Seeger defender on the four-yard line, but then, as he reached the one, he was met by a pair of Patriot players who stopped his momentum and he fell to the turf less than a yard shy of the endzone, thereby turning the ball back over to the hosts.
Seeger, getting the ball on their one, decided to run the ball, giving it to Hunter Thomas and Brody Ashby, to chew up as much clock as they could and the team managed to use up what was left of it to escape with a 28-27 win.
Patriot head coach TJ Ragan saw his team move the ball almost to the Mustang goal line before time ran out, but he said, had Fountain Central scored, he would have called different plays, adding, “and who knows what would have happened. I’m glad for the win.”
Ragan said his team did not come out prepared to play – blaming himself for their early problems that allowed Fountain Central to open with a 14-0 lead – but said that he liked how they fought back to earn the victory.
Fountain Central opened the game with a short drive that ended in a punt, but the Patriots were not so successful on the next two Mustang possessions.
Getting the ball after the punt, Seeger fumbled on their fourth play and Cole Garbison fell on the ball for Fountain Central.
Seven Acton runs later, it was 7-0 after Uriah Wildman kicked the extra point.
If giving up a quick touchdown was not bad enough, the Patriots failed to cover a Mustang onside kick with Dawson Blue gaining possession and giving the visitors another offensive chance.
Fountain Central took advantage of the opportunity, using runs by Acton to reach the endzone for a 14-0 lead with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
Seeger responded by giving the ball to one of their best offensive threats, Peyton Chinn, and the senior running back carried every play on the drive except for one, a pass from Noah Stephen to Hunter Thomas, to cut their deficit in half at 14-7.
The Patriot defense then rose up with Trae Lanham forcing a fumble that James Wolber recovered to give the hosts another possession – one that they took advantage of in three plays with Chinn getting his second touchdown of the night to tie the game at 14-all.
Fountain Central looked as if they might regain the lead on the ensuing kickoff as Blue cut through the Patriot kickoff coverage, getting past the last defender only to slip on the wet grass and go down on the Seeger 45.
The Mustangs moved the ball a short way, but two incompletions in a row turned the ball back over to Seeger who used runs by Rayce Carr – who was injured later in the game – and passes to Landon Walker to go up 21-14.
Blue made another big return on the following kickoff, looking once again as if he might score, but a touchdown-saving tackle by Ashby kept him out of the end zone.
After a punt by each team, Fountain Central tied the game at 21-all going into halftime, thanks in part to two passes from Stephen, one to Nolan Acton and one to Foxworthy.
Seeger got the ball to open the third quarter and the team drove 70 yards in twelve plays with Chinn scoring his fourth touchdown on the night to lead 28-21.
He would later be sent off the field by the officials who saw him limping – it was a cramp according to Ragan – and he would only have a few carries the remainder of the game.
Returning the favor from the first quarter, Seeger used an onside kick that Sam Clem recovered to give the Patriots another possession, but this one ended in a punt.
One play later, Owen Acton broke free and raced 77 yards for a touchdown that made it 28-27 when the kick by Wildman – who had made ten in a row across two games – missed the mark.
Seeger could not move the ball and punted it back to Fountain Central to set up the final, unsuccessful Mustang drive that allowed the Patriots to pick up the win.
Ragan said his team “made the plays we had to make” but noted, “We’ll lift them tonight for the win, but tomorrow morning, we’ll look into what we need to fix to get ready for next week.”
Fountain Central head coach Herb King was upbeat when he talked to his team after the game and he re-iterated the message in his post-game comments to the media.
“I have only one thing to day,” he declared. “We won this game everywhere but on the scoreboard. Our kids listen to us, they believe in us and we can’t ask for anything more. We keep getting better.”