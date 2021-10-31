The Covington football team traveled to Riverton Parke for the second round of 1A Sectional 45 and saw their best season in a quarter century come to an end.
The Trojans end the season with an 8-3 record that caused head coach Travis Brown to say, “The eight seniors have led this team to do something no other Covington [football] team has done in 25 or 26 years – win eight games in a season.”
He then added, “We will miss the seniors next season, but they have moved the program in the right direction and hopefully the team will pick up from there next year.”
The contest at Riverton Parke was a contrast in styles as the Trojans tried to use their up-tempo game with its quickness and speed while the Panthers wanted to slow down the play, run the clock and grind out yards with their power attack.
In a game played on a slick field with a steady drizzle fall, the host’s style of play gave them an edge and they took advantage of it - eventually.
As with almost any sectional contest, the two teams tried different things early in the game, but neither squad could find their way to the end zone.
Midway through the first period, Covington managed to do so as they used passes from Alan Karrfalt to Dane Gerling and Wyatt Martin to set up runs by Neil Ellmore and Gerling with the latter breaking through a hole in the Riverton Parke line for a two-yard touchdown.
The Trojans went to the air for the two-point try but the pass was incomplete so they led 6-0 with 3:52 left in the quarter.
Riverton Parke then began a long drive, moving from their own 38 to the Trojan 23 in ten plays, primarily using runs by Kyle Price and Derron Hazzard.
Using their strength on the slippery field, the Panthers moved the ball easily, but saw their drive fail due to a penalty that caused them to fail to convert a fourth-down play.
Brown said the Panthers were the stronger team both offensively and defensively, saying his Trojans were not designed to play power football.
“They were the more physical team, at least tonight,” Brown said. “They controlled the time of possession and we just couldn’t get into our usual rhythm.”
Despite that, it was Covington that reached the end zone in the second period behind runs by Karrfalt, Gerling and Ellmore while passing to Duncan Keller and Conlan Moore.
That drive covered 75 yards in 11 plays to put the Trojans up 12-0 with 7:23 left in the half when the second two-point try failed.
It took a big play for the Panthers to cross the goal line, but they got that play on the next series when Peyton Robins broke free, out-running the chasing Trojans, for a 52-yard touchdown run that made it 12-6 when the ensuing two-point play came up short.
Covington looked as if they might add to their tally in the remaining seconds of the half, but a pick by the Panthers – “It was a good punt” Brown said jokingly – ended the threat.
The Trojans got the ball to start the third quarter, but another pick, this one occurring three plays into the possession, turned the ball over to Riverton Parke.
The two teams then proceeded to trade three-and-outs followed by punts as both teams had problems with the field conditions and the score remained 12-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Riverton Parke made another drive, this one being 70 yards in 13 plays, that saw Hazzard, Robins, Brayden Ison and Jeremey Cox follow their offensive line on runs, the longest of which was ten yards, but getting enough of them to score.
The Panther ball movement resembled a rugby maul where the running back ran into his own linemen and then followed them as they pushed the Trojans backwards until one or more of the Covington players was able to break through the wall of blockers to make the tackle.
That second Panther touchdown made it 12-12 with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter, but Riverton Parke then took the lead on a two-point-try run where the back seemed to come up short only to have the line make a second effort to drive forward for the score that made it 14-12 in favor of the hosts.
Covington had two more chances with the ball, but they struggled with the weather and field conditions as they slipped on multiple runs, dropped passes and fumbled the ball.
Neither possession got closer than the Panther 35 as the first drive ended on a fumble and the second on a pass breakup on fourth down by Ison of Riverton Parke.
After that, the hosts ran for a first down which enabled them to take a knee and run out the clock for the 14-12 victory and the right to host Parke Heritage for the sectional title.
Brown, whose team had defeated the Panthers two weeks earlier by a 52-18 score, said his team failed to make their usual big plays, saying, “We didn’t make them, but they made one and that was the difference.”
He concluded by saying, “I liked our effort. I liked out game plan. We just couldn’t execute it tonight. Our players did all they could, but it didn’t happen.”