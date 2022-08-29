The Attica football team travelled to Wolcott on Friday night to face the Tri-County Cavaliers, falling to their hosts by the score of 48-6.
The Red Ramblers are battling a numbers game this season, dressing only 13 players in contest with Tri-County while having a few others in shirt-sleeves on the sidelines.
The squad had only two seniors and three juniors with the bulk of the team being freshmen with at most only one game of experience going into the Cavalier contest.
The game started about as well as Attica could hope as Tri-County received the opening kickoff but fumbled on their first play from scrimmage with Xavier Chandler, a sophomore linebacker, recovering for the Ramblers.
The visitors could not move the ball with their struggles abetted by a penalty and an incomplete pass, so they punted back to Tri-County.
The two teams then exchanged punts with Seth Miller of Attica out-dueling his kicking counterpart to pin the Cavaliers back near their end zone.
Once again, the hosts had one play on offense and it gave the Ramblers their only score on the night as Miller picked off an errant pass and ran it back for a touchdown.
The two-point try came up short, but Attica was up 6-0 with 5:45 left in the first quarter.
Tri-County came back on their next possession with an eight-play drive that saw the team use option plays to hurt the inexperienced Rambler defense.
The hosts got some double-digit gains as the quarterback either kept the ball or rolled out then pitched the ball when the Attica defenders closed in on him.
The possession ended in a ten-yard touchdown run that, with the extra point, put the Cavaliers up 7-6 with 2:23 left in the quarter.
Attica went three-and-out then saw their punt partially block which gave the ball to Tri-County near the midfield stripe from where they again ran their option plays to take a 14-6 lead early in the second quarter.
The Ramblers looked as if they would move the ball when they got it back with freshman Karyson Lovell-Ramey carrying for positive yardage and a pitch to senior Hayden Galloway picking up fourteen yards.
Unfortunately for Attica, the next three plays were a fumble that lost five yards, a dropped pass and a bad snap on a punt that saw Miller have to pick up the ball and run, turning it over on downs.
That pattern would continue all night as the Ramblers would make a good play or two only to see a mistake set them back or turn the ball over.
Tri-County took advantage of the mistakes to put more touchdowns on the board and win 48-6.
The Ramblers did have one final drive that saw sophomore quarterback Dane Goris both run and pass for positive yardage, but the clock ended the game before the team could score.
New Attica head coach Michael Winters is aware of where his team is with regard to experience and development.
“We know we need to continue to get better,” he said. “We are seeing progress, but we can’t afford to take a step back. We’ve got a long way to go.”
With only thirteen active players, it might seem that the Ramblers would have worn down as the game progressed, but Winters said it did not happen because “we run a fast-paced practice so we are not out of shape.”
He would like to have more players and he and his team are trying to recruit some, but he said the focus is for the current players to learn to do the little things so the big things will take care of themselves.
When asked what he saw as a positive about the game, Winters had an instant reply, saying, “Our kids fought to the end. Despite the situation, they did not give up and kept working hard all game.”