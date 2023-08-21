Attica had to work hard to find an opponent for their season football opener as their original foe decided to drop from 11-man to 8-man football.
The Red Ramblers administration scrambled and came up with the Finneytown, Ohio Wildcats – a team almost a three-hour drive from the Bruce Field in Attica – which meant the hosts were able to play a game in week one.
The visitors got 28-0 win, but the Ramblers got something even more important – a chance to show their fans where their team under new coach Tyler Allen is heading.
For starters, the team has more players than they did last year and football is a numbers game.
The Ramblers still have to play about nine players both ways on offense and defense, but Allen said they have enough to give a player a break now and then.
He also pointed out that he has players who want to play, mentioning that he has seniors who have come out for the team for the first time.
“The first thing I wanted was numbers,” Allen explained, “but after that I want people who want to be out there. You saw that tonight, we’ve got kids who may need to learn things, but the effort was great.”
Attica got the opening kickoff and saw quarterback Dane Goris pass to Rylan Ferrell and then keep the ball to pick up a first down.
After another pass completion, Finneytown sacked him and then the Ramblers drew a penalty that forced them to punt.
The Wildcats returned it to the Rambler 29 and four plays later used misdirection by their quarterback to run in for a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Goris continued to go to the air when Attica got the ball again, hitting receivers Kyler Stamper for a 19-yard gain and then Tristan Miller for another 25 to put the ball on the Wildcat 30.
Once again, a penalty caused the hosts to back up and, despite a completion to Greyson Skeels, the team was forced to punt.
Finneytown then went on a long drive of 14 plays that extended into the second quarter, using a couple of passes, but mostly keeping the ball on the ground.
The drive was abetted by Attica penalties and also by missed tackles that allowed the visitors to take a 14-0 lead with two minutes gone in the second period.
Attica again went to the air, saw the ball picked, but then fumbled back to them on the same play.
Goris tried a run, completed a pass to Farrell and then made another completion but the receiver fumbled and Finneytown recovered.
The ensuing drive stalled without a first down as the Attica defense forced a turnover when the Wildcats could not covert a fourth-and-seven from the Rambler 17.
Goris then went to the air, completing a pair of passes to Skeels, but once again, a penalty forced the team to punt.
The visitors wasted no time in scoring, getting a 60-yard run by their quarterback to make the score 21-0.
In their last drive of the half, Goris hit Farrell and Skeels, but a flag, a sack and a dropped pass saw the clock run out with the Ramblers on the Wildcat 22.
The second half started with Attica trying an onside kick – one that they recovered but did not get to keep as the officials said the ball only traveled nine-and-a-half of the necessary ten yards before it was touched.
“I really liked how we came out and reacted to that kickoff,” Allen said. “We wanted to change the momentum and you could see it had when we thought we had the ball.”
Instead, Finneytown got the ball at midfield and drove in for a score with 8:35 left in the third quarter making it 28-0, but those would be the last points of the game by either team.
The remainder of the game saw both teams move the ball only to have some mistakes or penalties kill their drives, so the contest ended 28-0.
“I like how much better we played in the second half,” Allen said. “We adjusted and pinched in better and kept them from making those runs they were getting in the first half.”
Allen spoke about the attitude of the team, saying that he is getting good leadership and that the “team is becoming a true team.”
He and Wildcat coach Armand Tatum said their teams made too many errors but put some of them off to opening-game jitters and excitement.
The two agreed that they both have things to clean up with each adding that they would look at the video and see what needed to be fixed and what went well.
Asked for the biggest positive on the night, Allen paused and then said, “It would be perseverance – we played hard all the way to the end.”