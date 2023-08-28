Attica hosted North Vermilion in an early season Wabash River Conference volleyball match and came away with a victory in three sets.
The Red Ramblers are trying to build on the successes they had last season while the Falcons have quite a few new players and that was the difference over the course of the contest.
Game one saw Attica open a small lead, but the visitors came back to tie things at 4-all and 7-all before a run of five points by the Ramblers forced a Falcon timeout.
It took four more points before North Vermillion regained the serve, but the deficit was too large for them to overcome and the game ended 25-13 in favor of Attica.
The second game was much like the first, being fairly even early before a big run by the Ramblers of 7-1 let them begin to pull away.
After getting a lead, Attica began to win two points for every one by the Falcons to go up 23-12.
The visitors countered with a run of their own to get close, but they eventually fell 25-19.
Game three was the most competitive of the night as North Vermillion opened with a 9-7 lead, fell behind 17-13, called a timeout and made another mini-run.
Aided by a pair of service error by Attica, the visitors cut into the margin only to see the Ramblers make a late push to come out on top by three at 25-22.
Attica coach Morgan Rooze said that her team has figured out their rotation, is communicating better than last year and played with good effort.
Hilary Gibson, the Falcon head coach, said her team did not come out ready to play early, but got better as the night progressed.
She noted that she has two freshmen starters and that they are starting to play well at times, but that her team is thinking, rather than reacting, too much.