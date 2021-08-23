In 1990, Covington High School started a boys’ soccer team and in the three decades since, the squad became co-ed, but with girls playing a minority of positions and minutes.
Move forward 30 years and the school authorized the creation of a girls’ team, but Covid-19 made the implementation impossible, meaning the girls continued to play on the co-ed team.
Leading into the start of the 2021-22 season, the Trojans again tried to create a functional girls’ team and this time the school was successful.
On August 17, Covington hosted West Vigo in the first IHSAA-sanctioned girls’ soccer game and the homestanding Trojans played well before falling to the Vikings by the score of 4-2.
Head coach Damon Hegg, who had been the co-ed JV coach last season, put together a team of 20 players including five seniors in Bernadette Goeppner, Shiann Haymaker, Eliza Holycross, Emily Holycross and Sierra Krepton.
The five got together before the game and spoke about how eager they were to play in the first game, pointing out that they would be rewarded for the same effort they gave in past seasons, but with substantially more playing time and adding game could come “soon enough.”
The West Vigo team was more experienced as a unit and they also had a few players who athleticism exceeded that of any Trojan player, but the aggressive team defense played by Covington nullified that advantage for much of the game.
It was not until the second half, in the 48th minute, that someone reached the scoreboard as the Vikings found the back of the net at that point.
The Trojans tied it up about three minutes later when Goeppner took a shot from the left side for the first goal in Covington girls’ soccer history.
In the 65th minute, Lexi Slider fed the ball to Kennedie Cadman to give the Trojans a 2-1, but it only lasted slightly more than 60 seconds as West Vigo responded with a quick goal of their own to tie the contest at 2-all.
The intensity of the contest increased in the final 15 minutes with both teams pressing for a goal.
That led to West Vigo drawing a penalty kick in the 73rd minute that Haymaker, the goalkeeper for Covington, managed to get a hand on but could not stop for a 3-2 score.
A late mix-up in front of the Trojan box lead to the visitor picking up the final goal of the game that made the score 4-2.
Hegg said his team had made mistakes, fixed them and proved that the squad has “a solid foundation to build on for the rest of the season.”
On Saturday, the team traveled to face Rensselaer Central and fell to the Bombers by an identical 4-2 score.
A quick counter-attack against Covington pressure put Rensselaer up 1-0 in the 8th minute and they would get another score three minutes later.
Kenzie Gassaway fed Summer Krepton for a Covington goal late in the first half, but once again the Bomber answered with a goal to lead 3-1 going into half time.
Rensselaer scored early in the second half and then midway through it, Eliza Holycross scored for the Trojans to make it 4-2 which turned out to be the final score.
Hegg said his team spent most of the game chasing the ball which is not what he was looking for, but that the team plays again at South Vermillion on August 26.