Covington edges West Lafayette in Boys’ Basketball
By Greg Flint
It is one of the games that every Covington fan looks forward to seeing when their Trojans take on the West Lafayette Red Devils in boys’ basketball.
Over the past decade or so, the two teams have faced each other in games where one team or the other dominated or where the games came down to the wire.
Often the two teams would combine for more than a dozen made three pointers, so almost everyone expects a high scoring contest when the two teams meet.
That was not what happened in the matchup on the Trojans’ floor on Saturday evening as the two teams started the game with cold shooting and continued that way through the entire first half.
Both squads had numerous open looks from three-point range and fast break lay-ups where the ball either hit the back of the rim or rolled across it.
The game started with West Lafayette opening the scoring with a pair of treys wrapped around one from Austin Stein for the Trojans – but it took almost four minutes for those three baskets to go in.
Covington took the lead on a three-point play from Stein and a three-pointer from Urban Roarks in a first quarter that ended 9-6.
Duncan Keller got things going for the hosts as the second period began, hitting a pair of free throws and a lay-up for a 13-6 score before West Lafayette ended a four-minute scoring drought with a lay-up.
The teams continued their cold shooting, but eventually Coye Ferguson made three Trojan baskets in a row, only to see the Red Devils reply from beyond the arc.
A Covington lay-up just before the horn put the squad up 21-15 at the intermission – probably close to the score the fans had expected to see after just one quarter, not two.
“We had a lot of turnovers and missed shots in the first half,” Covington head coach Evan Morgan said. “That kept us from getting into any kind of offensive rhythm.”
Both teams discovered their shooting eyes as the third quarter started with each team getting a pair of treys, with Stein and Keller picking them up for the Trojans.
With about a minute left in the period, Covington made the play of the game as Karver Fye found Ferguson with a great pass for an easy lay-up that put the Trojans up eight.
When the third quarter ended Covington lead by seven at 34-27, but the Red Devils, playing without their big man in 6’6” Divine Adeyanju, who was injured, turned to their guards to close the gap as the game moved into the final eight minutes.
West Lafayette opened that period with a trey, but Covington ran off six straight points from Dane Gerling and Curt Slider to build a double-digit lead at 40-30.
The teams traded baskets with four minutes left and then the game turned into a free throw shooting contest as the officials called a dozen fouls in that final span.
West Lafayette hit seven for eleven free throws along with three treys to close out the game while Covington made eleven of 16 but only four of eight late to hang on for a 53-52 win.
Knowing the time and score is important and Morgan gave credit to Gerling for doing so with Covington up by a point with less than five seconds left in the contest and the ball out of bounds under the Red Devil basket.
“I was yelling for him not to inbound it, but he couldn’t hear me,” the coach said, “but he was smart enough to look at the scoreboard and pull the ball back down instead of tossing it in.”
Seeing his team have their ten-point lead drop to one late, Morgan said the Trojans need to learn how to close out games.
“We need to make those free throws late in the game in the sectional or we won’t be going on,” he explained. “We need to learn how to spread out and not take bad shots.”
Morgan said he was pleased to see that the practice put in by the team over winter break did show itself in this game.
“We worked on playing without hesitation – taking shots and making passes when they became available,” he explained. “I think we’re moving the ball better and are ready to take a shot when it comes open.”