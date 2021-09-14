Covington hosted Fountain Central for a homecoming football game and walked away with a 48-12 victory over the visiting Mustangs.
It was a close game for much of the first half, but the Trojans pulled away in the third and fourth quarters to get the win.
Much of the first quarter saw the teams make short drives only to turn the ball over to their opponent with a punt or on downs, hindered in great part by mistakes and penalties according to both head coaches.
Travis Brown, the Covington mentor, said holding penalties were the big problem for his team in the first half.
“They were blitzing us, especially their linebackers,” he explained, “and instead of moving our feet, we’d grab to stop them.”
For Ryan Hall, the Fountain Central coach, he said his team also created their own problems.
“We made mistakes, had too many penalties and couldn’t get our run game going,” he said. “We played hard but kept making mistakes and you can’t do that and win.”
The first score of the game came with just 12 seconds left in the first quarter when Trojan quarterback Alan Karrfalt passed to Duncan Keller from ten yards out to lead 8-0 after the two-point try was good.
About three minutes later, Covington made another drive, a short one of 19 yards, that saw Karrfalt hit Keller again and then run the ball for the two-point conversion for a 16-0 score.
Fountain Central then made a solid, 13-play drive of 75 yards that featured the running game from Dawson Blue and Owen Acton along with passing from AJ Hall to Austin Pickett that made the score 16-6.
Covington came right back with a long drive of their own that featured passes to Keller, Conlan Moore and Dane Gerling on the way to a 22-6 lead.
With their running game struggling, Hall went to the air on the final drive of the first half, throwing to Blue, Acton and Isaac Gayler to pull within ten, 22-12, at the intermission.
Asked about the running game, Ryan Hall said he was not sure what was wrong.
“We’d get a hole and it would close right up,” he explained. “I’m not sure why. I’ll have to look at the film to see why our running didn’t work, but we can’t win if we can’t run.”
The Covington defense shut out the Mustangs for the entire second half while their offense put up three touchdowns, two on completions to Keller and one on a run by Neil Ellmore.
Karrfalt completed 40 passes on the night, but Brown thought there should have been about six more, saying, “We had some drops and some passes that we should have completed that were just a little off.”
He also noted that Karrfalt was passing to different receivers in the same situations as previous weeks because of defensive looks by Fountain Central.
“We didn’t throw much to Savion [Waddell] this week,” Brown said. “They bracketed Savion so he became great decoy for us. With two players on him, they had to cover three guys on the other side with only two.”
Brown said he liked the defensive effort by his team, particularly after their having given up 56, 40 and 40 points in their three previous games.
“After what we’ve given up this year,” he said, “holding them two only 12 was a big improvement for us.”
Hall said his team eventually tired against the hurry-up offense of the Trojans and that led to the hosts picking up some late scores.
“We did some good things offensively and defensively,” he said. “We had opportunities, but dropped passes, penalties and a turnover hurt us.”
Next Friday, Covington travels to Seeger while Fountain Central hopes to host Attica if the Red Ramblers are able to field a team for only the second time this season.