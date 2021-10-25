In a rematch of a game six weeks earlier, Covington hosted Fountain Central in 1A Sectional 45 football with the Trojans coming out on top again, this time by the score of 46-6.
As in the previous contest eventually won by the hosts 48-12, the game started slowly with both teams seemingly trying to see what might work this week as each ran twice, passed once and punted in their opening possessions.
After the exchange of punts, Covington found themselves on the Mustang 31 and it took just six plays for the hosts to score thanks to runs by Alan Karrfalt and Neil Ellmore along with passes from Karrfalt to Duncan Keller, Conlan Moore and finally to Ellmore for the touchdown to lead 8-0 after Dane Gerling converted the two-point try.
Fountain Central, without two of their key players in Owen Acton and Luke Foxworthy, did their best to answer the Covington score across the next few possessions, but a penalty would set them back or an incompletion would stall a drive.
Mustang coach Ryan Hall said the two problems made it hard for his team to respond despite putting out a good effort, explaining, “We made too many mistakes and had too many dropped passes. We ran it some, but the incomplete passes hurt us.”
Much of the remainder of the first quarter saw the teams trade possessions with only minimal yardage gains before turning the ball back over to their opponent.
Travis Brown, the Covington head coach, gave an explanation about his team’s play, saying, “I thought we started out sluggish. I think you have to give Fountain Central some credit on that as they came out differently than when we played them the first time.”
At the game progressed into the second quarter, the Trojans picked up a second touchdown as they ran Ellmore and Gerling and passed to Wyatt Martin before Ellmore broke free for a 27-yard scoring run that made it 16-0 after Karrfalt hit Duncan on the two-point try.
As before, the teams then spent time trying to move the ball, but not really succeeding, until the Mustangs gained possession with 8:03 left in the half.
Fountain Central used 14 plays to move from their own 26 to the Covington 27 using passes from quarterback AJ Hall to Austin Pickett and Brian Chirinos along with runs by Hall and Pickett, but as Coach Hall mentioned, mistakes – a drop on third down and a pick by Gerling for the Trojans on fourth down – ended the drive.
Covington came right back and scored in seven plays to lead 24-0 with 1:09 left in the half.
Fountain Central had two incompletions and a holding penalty on their next drive before switching to freshman quarterback Jacob Krout for a play, but the possession ended up in a turnover on downs that let Covington run out the clock in the first half.
After the intermission, the visiting Mustangs received the kickoff after Covington first booted it out of bounds twice, but the drive ended four plays later on a pick by Moore.
The ensuing Trojan drive ended in a turnover on downs, but the Mustang play that followed gave the hosts the ball right back.
Fountain Central threw a pass from near their own goal line and it was incomplete with a Trojan player falling on the ball.
The officials conferred and decided it was a lateral and that Covington had recovered, which led to a two-play, seven-yard drive that saw Karrfalt run the ball for a touchdown and a 30-0 lead when the two-point pass try was broken up by Isaac Gayler of the Mustangs.
It only got worse for the visitors as once again the Trojan kickoff went out of bounds and as before, Fountain Central asked for another kick.
This one was a squib that Doug Krout fell on for a Covington possession that led to the hosts picking up another touchdown for a 38-0 lead that initiated the “running clock” rule for the remainder of the contest.
Two Fountain Central possessions later, the team erased the goose egg on the scoreboard when Hall threw to Gayler at the goal line and the sophomore receiver was ruled to have reached the end zone to make it 38-6 with 3:14 left.
Covington used some of their reserves and got one last touchdown on a pass from Wyatt Moncrief to Whylee Goulding that made the final score 48-6.
Despite the outcome, Hall said he liked the effort of his team, saying they played as hard as they could, but that execution failures such as penalties, dropped passes or mistakes happened too often.
Brown said the key was the defense of the Trojans who allowed Fountain Central only 86 yards in the first half and got two picks.
He complemented the Mustangs on their pass defense, saying it forced his team to run the ball more, actually passing only 31 times against 36 runs.
With the win, Covington advances to play at Riverton Parke in the second round of the sectional while Fountain Central ends their season with a 3-7 record.