Confidence can be a fickle friend in the world of sports, but it is also essential if players or teams are to do well.
Both the Attica and Covington girls’ basketball teams had been struggling with confidence as recently as the Bi-County Holiday tournament, but since that time, both have seen improvements in that area.
Prior to the New Year, some of the players on both teams lacked the self-assurance to attack on the offensive end according to their head coaches.
In their game on Thursday at Attica, both mentors saw their players who had been tentative become more aggressive and the game benefitted as the squads no longer depended on a limited number of players to take shots.
It was Covington who got off to the better starting in that contest as they took an 8-1 lead against the Red Ramblers on a pair of three-pointers by Peyton Brown and a putback by Kali Pettit with the lone Attica point coming on a free throw from McKenna Massy.
The hosts came right back with two free throws from Arlee Kerr and a lay-up by Taylor Clevenger, but Brown then hit her third trey of the first quarter for an 11-5 lead.
Maddie Beck made a jumper for the Red Ramblers, but Sydni Crain matched it for the Trojans.
Clevenger hit a second jumper off a pass from Aleah Cruz, followed by an inbounds lay-up from Audree Britt, but Covington got their fourth trey of the period when Emma Holycross fed Crain just before the buzzer to make the score 16-11.
The second quarter was almost all Covington as the Trojans got a pair of baskets from Pettit, a jumper from Crain and the sixth trey of the game and fourth by Brown against only a free throw from Adyson Goodwin for a 25-12 tally at the intermission.
“We had too many turnovers,” Attica head coach Dan Dawson said. “We just didn’t take care of the basketball well enough.”
If the second period belonged to Covington, the third went in favor of the Ramblers.
They got two early baskets from Goodwin, one free throw each from Cruz and Massy and a late trey from Cruz with the Trojans only scoring four on a pair of free throws by Crain and a jumper from Maddix Minick off a pass from Lilly Hacquet for a 29-21 score going into the final period.
That quarter started as a foul shooting contest with the Trojans making two of five while the Ramblers hit one of three before anyone scored from the field.
Crain finally hit a runner with five minutes gone in the quarter for a 33-23 Trojan lead and Magdalena Sandlin followed up with a three-pointer before Attica ended the scoring with a free throw from Massy to close out the game 36-24.
It was an unhappy Dawson who said he was “disappointed in how we performed” and then explained he needs more players to step up and make baskets.
“We are seeing more players taking shots – which is a good thing,” he said, “but we need more players to make them.”
Covington coach Travis Brown said the difference in the game was how well his team shot, especially from three-point range.
“Last game we shot 18 percent while tonight we shot 30 percent from the field and 37 percent from three,” he said, then added, “We got the early lead on those threes and played well enough to keep it.”
In terms of confidence, Brown said his guards were handling pressure better than earlier in the season and that the defense was “playing pretty well, too”, both of which are keys for the team to do well.