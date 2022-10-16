Seeger and Covington traveled to Clinton Prairie to play in 2A Volleyball Sectional 38 with both schools falling in the semifinals.
The Patriots got a bye in round one and then faced #13-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic, a perennial power in the sport, in the semifinals.
The Trojans opened sectional play on Thursday and defeated Carroll 3-0 by scores of 26-24, 28-26 and 25-19 to advance to the other semifinal where they faced host Clinton Prairie.
Seeger fell behind in game one, trailing the Knights 13-5 before playing them even-up with twelve points apiece for a 25-17 outcome.
Game two saw the same thing happen as the Patriots were behind 16-6 before recovering to split the next 18 points nine and nine for a 25-15 score.
Diane Hearn, the Seeger head coach, said she thought her team would be able to win the third game as they trailed early by a point or two, tied the game at 9-all and 12-all before going into the lead at 15-13.
The Patriots stayed ahead through 20-15 and 21-18, scores that force the Knights into rare – for them – timeout calls.
Seeger then made a couple of unforced errors that let Central Catholic pull within one at 23-22, but which also allowed the strong middle attacker for the Knights to rotate to the front row from where she led her team to a 27-25 win.
“I don’t know that we could have done much more than we did,” Hearn said. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve done this season. We got better every time out.”
She commented about her three seniors (Aubry Cole, Paige Laffoon and Anna Moore), saying, “[they] have played together for six years, helping lead us all season and playing well on Saturday. I’m proud to have been able to be their coach.”
The match between Covington and Clinton Prairie followed the Seeger-LCC contest and in game one, the host Gophers opened an 11-4 lead with the Trojans never able to close the gap, falling 25-16.
Covington opened strong in game two, winning the first five points, only to give up the next eight to trail 8-5.
They battled back to tie things ad 16-all and 17-all before the Gophers closed on an 8-2 run to win 25-19.
Game three was the closest of the match as Covington opened a small, two-point lead and then began to trade side outs with their hosts until it was 18-16.
Clinton Prairie went to their big hitter and managed to take a 22-21 lead, but it would not last as the Trojans scored four of the next five points to win 25-23.
That loss seemed to wake up the Gophers, causing them to gain focus in their passing, making better sets to the right people more often than in the first three games.
The hosts went up 8-3 and 10-5 but then exploded to 14-6 before Covington began to battle their way back into the game, getting as close as five before falling 25-19 and three games to one.
Experience was the difference according to Covington coach Jennifer Sutherlin who also said the height advantage for the Gophers “didn’t help us any.”
She pointed out that only one of her 12 players had ever played in a sectional before, explaining the effect of that inexperience, “I think there were some nerves out there. The energy in a sectional is a whole lot different than in the regular season.”
After graduating a half-dozen seniors last year, Sutherlin said, “We had to take a season to learn. This was is and I think we did learn some things.”
In the sectional championship final, Lafayette Central Catholic defeated Faith Christian 3-1.