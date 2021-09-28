The Covington girls’ soccer team won two games this past week, taking down South Vermillion 7-1 and North Montgomery 2-1 while their Benton Central counterparts lost twice, 3-0 to Rensselaer and 7-0 to West Lafayette.
In the game with the Wildcats, the Trojans got a hat trick from Isabell Lynch for the second game in a row with Bernadette Goeppner adding a brace and Kennedy Cadman and Emily Holycross getting one goal each with assists coming from Holycross (2), Goeppner, Kenzie Gassaway, Eliza Holycross and Summer Krepton.
Shiann Haymaker had six saves while Abby Messick added two more in late game action.
Covington took a 2-0 lead on North Montgomery on goals by Cadman and Lynch with one assist coming from Randi Nolan before conceding one goal to the Chargers in the second half for the 2-1 win.
The Benton Central boys traveled to Covington and the two teams played on a rainy, wind-swept field that contributed to numerous slips and tumbles that the fans wanted declared as fouls but which the officials said were just part of the run of play under the conditions.
The contest was scoreless through much of the first half as the teams had trouble bringing the ball up the field and getting their shots on goal.
Bradley Lewsader gave the Trojans a 1-0 lead when he scored on a pass from Gavin Wright in the 30th minute.
Eight minutes later, Parker Haas equalized for the Bison and it was 1-1 at the halftime intermission.
Several good saves throughout the game by Benton Central keeper Brylan Hedden frustrated the Covington attack, but the Trojans eventually broke through again in the 53rd minute on a penalty kick by Lewsader and followed it up a dozen minutes later when Wright scored off an assist from Lewsader to make it 3-1.
With the time almost out in the contest, Austin Stein converted one more time for Covington to make the final score 4-1 in favor of the Trojans.